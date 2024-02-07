Brisbane Bullets vs Adelaide 36ers prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024

Prediction on game Win Brisbane Bullets Odds: 1.7 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

One of the matches in the 19th round of the National Basketball League will be played in Brisbane, where the local Brisbane Bullets will host the Adelaide 36ers. What can we expect from this matchup? Our site's experts have conducted an analysis and prepared a forecast for this game.

Brisbane Bullets

Under the helm of Justin Schuler, the Brisbane team has been alternating between excellent stretches and outright failures throughout the season. Just recently, at the beginning of the new calendar year, the Brisbane team embarked on a streak of four consecutive victories. However, this white streak was soon followed by a black one. Last weekend, the Bullets played an away game against the Illawarra Hawks and lost 76-89. Justin Schuler's team trailed by 6 points at halftime but managed to catch up with the opponent in the third quarter, even securing a 4-point lead. The deciding quarter of the match turned out to be the last one, which the Bullets failed, losing 27-10. This defeat marked Brisbane's third loss in the last 4 NBL games. Currently, the Bullets are in 6th place in the league table.

Adelaide 36ers

The club from Adelaide occupies the ninth position in the NBL league table. In 26 matches, Scott Ninnis's team has won 11 games and suffered 15 defeats. Ahead of the upcoming game, Adelaide is coming off an away defeat of 86-109 against one of the championship leaders, the Tasmania JackJumpers. The "36ers" had no chance of achieving a positive result - they lost in all four quarters. This defeat ended an excellent four-game winning streak, whereas prior to that, Scott Ninnis's team had 6 wins in 7 games overall. It's worth noting that Adelaide is one of the worst teams in away games. In 13 matches, the 36ers have only three victories.

Interesting facts about the match and personal meetings

Adelaide defeated the Bullets at their home court in the last head-to-head encounter with a score of 95-88.

In three of the last five matches, the 36ers were stronger.

In 10 matches in Brisbane, the hosts were stronger eight times.

Brisbane Bullets vs Adelaide 36ers Prediction

Bookmakers give a slight advantage to the hosts. Judging from the statistics, games in Brisbane have always been challenging for the 36ers. Moreover, Adelaide's overall performance on the road doesn't look promising in the current season. Our bet is "Brisbane Bullets to win" with odds of 1.70.