Brighton vs Newcastle United prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 4, 2025

As part of Matchday 35 in the English Premier League, Brighton will take on Newcastle. The clash is set for Sunday, May 4, with kickoff scheduled for 15:00 Central European Time. I'm backing a bet focused on goals in this encounter.

Match preview

In recent years, Brighton have accustomed their fans to solid performances, managing to maintain a high standard despite the ever-increasing competition in the league. This season is no exception, as the Seagulls continue their push for European qualification.

While competing financially with richer clubs that can spend huge sums on transfers isn't possible, Brighton still shine in stretches throughout the season and are capable of upsetting any opponent. The team tends to play aggressively in attack, often at the expense of defensive solidity. Despite only nine defeats, they've already conceded 55 goals—quite a lot compared to their main rivals.

Interestingly, Brighton play more pragmatically at home, while away matches tend to be more open and entertaining. With a six-point gap to seventh place, the Seagulls are set for a dramatic end to the season, having won just once in their last five Premier League matches.

It’s also worth noting that veteran Danny Welbeck is enjoying a renaissance, having already netted nine Premier League goals. At 34, he's arguably having the most prolific season of his career.

Newcastle’s recent resurgence is closely linked to manager Eddie Howe, who has proven his credentials at the top level following a successful spell with Bournemouth. Under his leadership, the club has found stability, and significant financial backing has quickly returned the Magpies to the Champions League.

This season, Newcastle can certainly call it a success if only for the fact that they've added to their trophy cabinet for the first time in decades. The English League Cup was Newcastle’s first major silverware in 70 years!

At the same time, Newcastle are still fighting for a top-five finish, which would guarantee another Champions League berth, and they currently sit third. The run-in won’t be easy, with Arsenal, Chelsea, and Everton still to come after Brighton.

The main priority for the summer transfer window will be squad reinforcement. The departure of star striker Alexander Isak seems quite possible, and the Magpies could fetch a staggering £100 million for him. Still, there’s a chance the Swede stays, which would be a massive boost for their ambitions next season.

Match facts

Brighton have won just one of their last seven matches.

The last four games involving the Seagulls have produced 18 goals.

Newcastle’s last five matches have all been high-scoring: four wins and one defeat.

Brighton average 1.4 goals per home game, and Newcastle average 1.4 goals per away game.

Probable lineups

Brighton : Verbruggen, Estupiñán, Hinshelwood, Dunk, Viffer, Baleba, Ayari, Adingra, Minteh, Mitoma, Welbeck.

: Verbruggen, Estupiñán, Hinshelwood, Dunk, Viffer, Baleba, Ayari, Adingra, Minteh, Mitoma, Welbeck. Newcastle United: Pope, Livramento, Burn, Schär, Trippier, Willock, Tonali, Guimarães, Gordon, Barnes, Isak.

H2H

Brighton are unbeaten in their last four matches against Newcastle.

The Magpies have never beaten Brighton away from home in the Premier League.

Prediction

Newcastle are slight favourites here, but Brighton are just as motivated with plenty on the line. A defeat would all but end the Seagulls' European ambitions, so expect them to be highly fired up. The visitors boast a stronger squad, so I’m leaning towards an away win. In any case, we’re in for an exciting match, and to minimise risk, I recommend betting on over 2.5 total goals.