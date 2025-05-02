RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League England Brighton vs Newcastle United prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 4, 2025

Brighton vs Newcastle United prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 4, 2025

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Brighton vs Newcastle prediction Photo: theguardian.com/ Author unknownn
Brighton Brighton
English Premier League 04 may 2025, 09:00 Brighton - Newcastle
-
- : -
England, Brighton, The American Express Community Stadium
Newcastle Newcastle
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.65

Bonus up to $130/€100
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

As part of Matchday 35 in the English Premier League, Brighton will take on Newcastle. The clash is set for Sunday, May 4, with kickoff scheduled for 15:00 Central European Time. I'm backing a bet focused on goals in this encounter.

Match preview

In recent years, Brighton have accustomed their fans to solid performances, managing to maintain a high standard despite the ever-increasing competition in the league. This season is no exception, as the Seagulls continue their push for European qualification.

While competing financially with richer clubs that can spend huge sums on transfers isn't possible, Brighton still shine in stretches throughout the season and are capable of upsetting any opponent. The team tends to play aggressively in attack, often at the expense of defensive solidity. Despite only nine defeats, they've already conceded 55 goals—quite a lot compared to their main rivals.

Interestingly, Brighton play more pragmatically at home, while away matches tend to be more open and entertaining. With a six-point gap to seventh place, the Seagulls are set for a dramatic end to the season, having won just once in their last five Premier League matches.

It’s also worth noting that veteran Danny Welbeck is enjoying a renaissance, having already netted nine Premier League goals. At 34, he's arguably having the most prolific season of his career.

Newcastle’s recent resurgence is closely linked to manager Eddie Howe, who has proven his credentials at the top level following a successful spell with Bournemouth. Under his leadership, the club has found stability, and significant financial backing has quickly returned the Magpies to the Champions League.

This season, Newcastle can certainly call it a success if only for the fact that they've added to their trophy cabinet for the first time in decades. The English League Cup was Newcastle’s first major silverware in 70 years!

At the same time, Newcastle are still fighting for a top-five finish, which would guarantee another Champions League berth, and they currently sit third. The run-in won’t be easy, with Arsenal, Chelsea, and Everton still to come after Brighton.

The main priority for the summer transfer window will be squad reinforcement. The departure of star striker Alexander Isak seems quite possible, and the Magpies could fetch a staggering £100 million for him. Still, there’s a chance the Swede stays, which would be a massive boost for their ambitions next season.

Match facts

  • Brighton have won just one of their last seven matches.
  • The last four games involving the Seagulls have produced 18 goals.
  • Newcastle’s last five matches have all been high-scoring: four wins and one defeat.
  • Brighton average 1.4 goals per home game, and Newcastle average 1.4 goals per away game.

Probable lineups

  • Brighton: Verbruggen, Estupiñán, Hinshelwood, Dunk, Viffer, Baleba, Ayari, Adingra, Minteh, Mitoma, Welbeck.
  • Newcastle United: Pope, Livramento, Burn, Schär, Trippier, Willock, Tonali, Guimarães, Gordon, Barnes, Isak.

H2H

  • Brighton are unbeaten in their last four matches against Newcastle.
  • The Magpies have never beaten Brighton away from home in the Premier League.

Prediction

Newcastle are slight favourites here, but Brighton are just as motivated with plenty on the line. A defeat would all but end the Seagulls' European ambitions, so expect them to be highly fired up. The visitors boast a stronger squad, so I’m leaning towards an away win. In any case, we’re in for an exciting match, and to minimise risk, I recommend betting on over 2.5 total goals.

Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.65

Bonus up to $130/€100
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
AmaZulu vs Polokwane City prediction South African Betway Premiership Today, 13:30 AmaZulu vs Polokwane City: Who will continue the battle for a top-5 finish? AmaZulu Odds: 1.62 Polokwane City Recommended 1Win
AC Ajaccio vs Lorient prediction Ligue 2 France Today, 14:00 Ajaccio vs Lorient prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – May 2, 2025 AC Ajaccio Odds: 1.86 Lorient Bet now 1Win
Melbourne City FC vs Sydney FC prediction A-League Men Australia 03 may 2025, 03:00 Melbourne City vs Sydney FC prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 3, 2025 Melbourne City FC Odds: 1.92 Sydney FC Bet now 1Win
Western United FC vs Auckland FC prediction A-League Men Australia 03 may 2025, 04:00 Western United vs Auckland prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 3, 2025 Western United FC Odds: 1.6 Auckland FC Recommended 1xBet
Macarthur FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers FC prediction A-League Men Australia 03 may 2025, 05:35 Macarthur vs WS Wanderers prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – May 3, 2025 Macarthur FC Odds: 1.65 Western Sydney Wanderers FC Bet now 22Bet
Watford vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction EFL Championship 03 may 2025, 07:30 Watford vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 3, 2025 Watford Odds: 1.66 Sheffield Wednesday Bet now 1xBet
Aston Villa vs Fulham prediction English Premier League 03 may 2025, 07:30 Aston Villa - Fulham prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 3 May 2025 Aston Villa Odds: 1.72 Fulham Recommended Betwinner
West Bromwich vs Luton prediction EFL Championship 03 may 2025, 07:30 West Bromwich vs Luton prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 3, 2025 West Bromwich Odds: 2.37 Luton Bet now 22Bet
Deportivo Alaves vs Atletico Madrid prediction LaLiga Spain 03 may 2025, 08:00 Alaves vs Atletico Madrid: can Alaves pull away from the relegation zone? Deportivo Alaves Odds: 1.69 Atletico Madrid Bet now 1Win
Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Stellenbosch prediction South African Betway Premiership 03 may 2025, 09:00 Golden Arrows vs Stellenbosch prediction, H2H, and probable lineups – May 3, 2025 Lamontville Golden Arrows Odds: 1.85 Stellenbosch Recommended 1xBet
Parma Calcio 1913 vs Como prediction Serie A Italy 03 may 2025, 09:00 Parma vs Como prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 3, 2025 Parma Calcio 1913 Odds: 1.52 Como Bet now 1xBet
St. Pauli vs VfB Stuttgart prediction Bundesliga Germany 03 may 2025, 09:30 St. Pauli vs Stuttgart prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 3, 2025 St. Pauli Odds: 1.6 VfB Stuttgart Bet now Betwinner
Upcoming matches
All
Central Coast Mariners - : - Brisbane Roar FC Today, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Central Coast Mariners
-
Brisbane Roar FC
-
05:35
AmaZulu - : - Polokwane City Today, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
AmaZulu
-
Polokwane City
-
13:30
Banfield - : - Central Cordoba de Santiago Today, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Banfield
-
Central Cordoba de Santiago
-
14:30
FC Heidenheim - : - Bochum Today, 14:30 Bundesliga Germany
FC Heidenheim
-
Bochum
-
14:30
Independiente Rivadavia - : - Defensa y Justicia Today, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Independiente Rivadavia
-
Defensa y Justicia
-
14:30
Racing Club - : - Newell's Old Boys Today, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Racing Club
-
Newell's Old Boys
-
14:30
Argentinos Juniors - : - Estudiantes Today, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Argentinos Juniors
-
Estudiantes
-
14:30
Nice - : - Reims Today, 14:45 Ligue 1 France
Nice
-
Reims
-
14:45
Torino - : - Venezia Today, 14:45 Serie A Italy
Torino
-
Venezia
-
14:45
Rayo Vallecano - : - Getafe Today, 15:00 LaLiga Spain
Rayo Vallecano
-
Getafe
-
15:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 04:42 Al Hilal have dismissed Jorge Jesus. The club has shortlisted three candidates for replacement Lifestyle Today, 04:41 Loves pizza and Pepsi. Vinicius Junior stars in a new funny commercial Lifestyle Today, 04:00 Neymar announces charity auction to mark the 10th anniversary of Instituto Projeto Neymar Jr Football news Today, 03:52 Rapper Travis Scott unveils Barcelona jersey for El Clásico Lifestyle Today, 03:40 Missed Kevin. A funny moment with Haaland and De Bruyne at Manchester City training Football news Today, 03:21 "And he's a good winger." Amorim jokes about Maguire's position Football news Today, 02:43 Real Madrid wants Xabi Alonso to become head coach in time for the Club World Cup Football news Today, 02:07 Genius. Antony could become the winner of two European cups at once Basketball news Today, 01:37 NBA 2024/25: schedule, results and playoff bracket Hockey news Today, 01:20 Stanley Cup 2025: Schedule, results, and playoff bracket
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores