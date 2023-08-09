Prediction on game W1(-1.5) Odds: 1.92 100% Bonus up to $100 4.50 Bet now

On August 12, Amex Stadium (Brighton) will host the match of the 1st round of the English Premier League, in which Brighton will compete with Luton. The battle will start at 16:00 CET.

Brighton



The club became one of the discoveries of the previous season. To be more precise, it finally lived up to the expectations – many experts have already promised “Albion” a breakthrough into the European tournament zone. As the 2022/2023 draw shows, the higher mentioned result involves sudden letting a promising manager, Potter, go to Chelsea (where Graham failed) and calling De Zerbi, who hadn’t worked in England before. Being under the rule of Roberto, “the Seagulls” were able to beat Aston Villa in the struggle for the 6th place and now makes the debut in the Europa League. Well, everyone is used to the active renewal of the squad, which was performed by this club in the summer. The club made good money again, primarily on Mac Allister and Robert Sanchez. At the same time, the management paid out almost 35 million for the young Brazilian footballer, Joao Pedro Jesus, who scored 11 goals for Watford in the previous season (though that was in the Championship). Moreover, the midfield was strengthened by Daoud and Milner.

Luton



The team is obviously perceived as the number 1 outsider of the upcoming draw. This is not a debutant in the top division: there were already stretches there, and even a short “golden” period in the 80s, which was characterized by a victory in the EFL Cup. Still, “the Hatters” were relegated to the 5th division of the country, the National Conference League. Nevertheless, then there was a sharp rise, and the club was fighting for promotion to the Premier League already in 2022 – it finished sensationally in the 6th place and participated in the play-offs. Unsuccessfully, but it turned out even to add in the game after the replacement of coach (and largely due to the arrival of the Welsh specialist, Edwards). It was unrealistic to get a direct ticket, but “the Town” finished in the 3rd place, after which it won the play-offs, first, in the battle against Sunderland, then, on penalties, the confrontation with Coventry. It strengthened after that mainly by rented players and signing up free agents – for instance, Tahith Chong, who had started at Manchester United, also came. Generally speaking, this team is an outsider, but the easier it is to play without an influence of expectations, punishing, if possible, for underestimation.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



The official matches date back to 2009 – that happened in the EFL Trophy (a couple of draws). 2021 brought an expected success of Brighton in a friendly format – 3-1.

Predictions



Bookmakers are waiting for the victory of a more experienced and status team. Taking into account the field factor, we bet on Brighton with “a -1.5 goal handicap” (odd: 1.92).

