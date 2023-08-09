RU RU
Main Predictions Brighton vs Luton predictions and betting tips on August 12, 2023

Brighton vs Luton predictions and betting tips on August 12, 2023

Brighton Brighton
Premier League England 12 aug 2023, 10:00 Brighton - Luton
-
- : -
England, Brighton, The American Express Community Stadium
Luton Luton
Match details Н2Н Tournament table Prediction
Prediction on game W1(-1.5)
Odds: 1.92

100% Bonus up to $100
1xBet 4.50
Bet now

On August 12, Amex Stadium (Brighton) will host the match of the 1st round of the English Premier League, in which Brighton will compete with Luton. The battle will start at 16:00 CET.

Brighton


The club became one of the discoveries of the previous season. To be more precise, it finally lived up to the expectations – many experts have already promised “Albion” a breakthrough into the European tournament zone. As the 2022/2023 draw shows, the higher mentioned result involves sudden letting a promising manager, Potter, go to Chelsea (where Graham failed) and calling De Zerbi, who hadn’t worked in England before. Being under the rule of Roberto, “the Seagulls” were able to beat Aston Villa in the struggle for the 6th place and now makes the debut in the Europa League. Well, everyone is used to the active renewal of the squad, which was performed by this club in the summer. The club made good money again, primarily on Mac Allister and Robert Sanchez. At the same time, the management paid out almost 35 million for the young Brazilian footballer, Joao Pedro Jesus, who scored 11 goals for Watford in the previous season (though that was in the Championship). Moreover, the midfield was strengthened by Daoud and Milner.

Luton


The team is obviously perceived as the number 1 outsider of the upcoming draw. This is not a debutant in the top division: there were already stretches there, and even a short “golden” period in the 80s, which was characterized by a victory in the EFL Cup. Still, “the Hatters” were relegated to the 5th division of the country, the National Conference League. Nevertheless, then there was a sharp rise, and the club was fighting for promotion to the Premier League already in 2022 – it finished sensationally in the 6th place and participated in the play-offs. Unsuccessfully, but it turned out even to add in the game after the replacement of coach (and largely due to the arrival of the Welsh specialist, Edwards). It was unrealistic to get a direct ticket, but “the Town” finished in the 3rd place, after which it won the play-offs, first, in the battle against Sunderland, then, on penalties, the confrontation with Coventry. It strengthened after that mainly by rented players and signing up free agents – for instance, Tahith Chong, who had started at Manchester United, also came. Generally speaking, this team is an outsider, but the easier it is to play without an influence of expectations, punishing, if possible, for underestimation.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


The official matches date back to 2009 – that happened in the EFL Trophy (a couple of draws). 2021 brought an expected success of Brighton in a friendly format – 3-1.

Predictions


Bookmakers are waiting for the victory of a more experienced and status team. Taking into account the field factor, we bet on Brighton with “a -1.5 goal handicap” (odd: 1.92).

Prediction on game W1(-1.5)
Odds: 1.92

100% Bonus up to $100
1xBet 4.50
Bet now
Steven Perez Steven Perez Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
Prediction for Rosenborg vs Hearts 10 August 2023 Europa Conference League Today, 13:00 Prediction for Rosenborg vs Hearts 10 August 2023 Rosenborg Odds: 1.63 Hearts Recommended MelBet
Sheriff vs BATE predictions and betting tips on August 10, 2023 Europa League Today, 13:00 Sheriff vs BATE predictions and betting tips on August 10, 2023 FC Sheriff Odds: 1.79 BATE Borisov Bet now MelBet
Valmiera vs Partizani predictions and betting tips on August 10, 2023 Europa Conference League Today, 13:00 Valmiera vs Partizani predictions and betting tips on August 10, 2023 Valmiera FC Odds: 1.64 Partizani Bet now 1xBet
Prediction for Fenerbahce vs Maribor 10 August 2023 Europa Conference League Today, 14:00 Prediction for Fenerbahce vs Maribor 10 August 2023 Fenerbahce Odds: 1.75 Maribor Recommended MelBet
Prediction for Breidablik vs Zrinjski 10 August 2023 Europa League Today, 15:00 Prediction for Breidablik vs Zrinjski 10 August 2023 Zrinjski Mostar Odds: 1.89 Breidablik Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 12:48 Real Madrid goalkeeper could miss all season Football news Today, 06:00 Chelsea are preparing another top-transfer Football news Today, 05:00 Zinchenko told why Guardiola recently called him Football news Today, 04:00 The situation around Mbappe is heating up: new sanctions await him at PSG Football news Today, 03:00 Messi's MLS debut delayed again Football news Today, 02:10 Manchester City offer €81m for Brazilian attacking midfielder Football news Today, 01:45 Saudi Al-Hilal ready to pay €200m for Napoli star Football news Today, 01:20 PSG have significantly increased the price of the Brazilian Neymar Football news Today, 00:50 Napoli are close to signing the talented Spanish midfielder Football news Today, 00:00 Barcelona sell experienced midfielder to Al Ahly from Saudi Arabia
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for Rosenborg vs Hearts 10 August 2023 Football Today Sheriff vs BATE predictions and betting tips on August 10, 2023 Football Today Valmiera vs Partizani predictions and betting tips on August 10, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Fenerbahce vs Maribor 10 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Breidablik vs Zrinjski 10 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Olympiacos vs Genk 10 August 2023 Football 11 aug 2023 Prediction for Almeria vs Rayo Vallecano 11 August 2023 Football 11 aug 2023 Almeria vs Rayo Vallecano predictions and betting tips on August 11, 2023 Football 11 aug 2023 Prediction for Nice vs Lille 11 August 2023 Football 11 aug 2023 Prediction for Burnley vs Man City 11 August 2023