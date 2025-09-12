RU RU ES ES FR FR
Brest vs Paris prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 14, 2025

On September 14, 2025, Brest and Paris will face off in the fourth round of the French Championship. Both sides have had a rocky start to the season, and this clash could be a crucial opportunity to improve their standings.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

  • In the last ~7 meetings between Brest and Paris, Brest have won 3 times, with 4 draws.
  • There has never been more than two goals scored in any of their head-to-head encounters.
  • In 3 out of 8 matches between the sides, both teams managed to find the net.
  • Paris are seen as underdogs in the league, while Brest are considered a solid mid-table team.

Match preview:

Brest have underperformed so far: after three rounds, they have just one point (0 wins, 1 draw, 2 defeats). The main issue is their defense, which has already conceded eight goals—almost three per game on average. The attack has been slightly better with four goals scored, but that's not enough to pick up points. Paris have started a bit more confidently: they have three points and a home victory over Metz (3:2). However, on the road, the capital side have looked unconvincing—losing both away fixtures.
Brest's main advantages are the home support at Francis-Le Blé and a burning desire to finally claim their first win of the season. But to do so, they must urgently shore up their defense, as Paris are dangerous going forward and quick to capitalize on opponents’ mistakes. The visitors, meanwhile, will look to strike on the counter and exploit set pieces—an area where Brest have already shown vulnerability.

Probable lineups:

  • Brest: Kouder, Loko, Cardinale, Diaz, Lalla, Magnetti, Chotard, Doumbia, Castillo, Balde, Ajorque.
  • Paris: Trapp, Chergui, Mbou, Otavio, De Smet, Lopez, Marchetti, Camara, Kebbab, Gyoebbels, Simon.

Brest vs Paris prediction:

The Brest vs Paris matchup promises to be an open affair: both teams have struggled defensively but consistently create chances up front. Brest tend to play more boldly at home and will be desperate for that first win, while Paris are well-equipped to punish mistakes on the break.
Prediction: both teams to score – Yes (odds 1.6).

Comments
