Brest vs Lyon prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 2 November 2025

Brest vs Lyon prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 2 November 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Brest vs Lyon prediction Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images
Brest Brest
Ligue 1 France (Round 11) 02 nov 2025, 14:45
- : -
France, Brest, Stade Francis le Ble
Lyon Lyon
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On November 2, 2025, the "Francis-Le Blé" stadium in Brest will host the matchday 11 clash of the French Ligue 1 between Brest and Lyon.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

  • Brest have won just 1 of their last 5 matches.
  • Lyon have won 2 of their last 5 matches.
  • Head-to-head in the last 5 meetings: Brest - 2 wins, Draws - 2, Lyon - 2 wins.
  • Both teams have scored in 4 of the last 5 encounters between these sides.
  • Lyon have netted 16 goals in their 10 league fixtures.
  • Brest have conceded 18 goals in their 10 league games.

Match preview:

This is a crucial game for the hosts, who are going through a tough spell — as of late October, Brest sit in the lower half of the table and are struggling defensively, especially against fast, attacking teams. Still, under Éric Roy, Brest always play with passion at home and can put up a real fight against any opponent. Lyon, by contrast, come into this fixture with growing confidence: the team is finding its rhythm and pushing for a spot near the top of the table. Paulo Fonseca’s side are showing a balanced style, prioritizing ball possession and dynamic attacking movement. In recent rounds, they've improved their finishing and tightened up at the back. The head-to-head history also points to a close contest — in the last five Ligue 1 meetings, Brest have won twice, as have Lyon, with one match ending in a draw. Brest can certainly trouble Lyon, especially on home turf where their fans create an electric atmosphere. Expect a fairly open game with chances at both ends.

Probable lineups:

  • Brest: Majecki, Lala, Chardonnet, Coulibaly, Locko, Chotard, Tousart, Magnetti, Del Castillo, Ajorgue, Ebimbe.
  • Lyon: Greif, Maitland-Niles, Mata, Niakhate, Tagliafico, Morton, Tolisso, Karabec, Sulc, Moreira, Satriano.

Match prediction:

The clash between Brest and Lyon promises to be an entertaining, high-scoring affair. Both teams favor attacking football and often leave space at the back. Brest are always dangerous at home — almost every match at "Francis-Le Blé" sees them find the net, regardless of the opponent. Lyon, meanwhile, are in fine attacking form and boast enough individual quality to break down any defense. Their own backline, however, is far from flawless. All this makes the "both teams to score — yes" bet a logical choice: expect goals at both ends.

My prediction: Both teams to score — Yes.

