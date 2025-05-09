Brest vs Lille: Can Lille join the race for Ligue 1 silver?

Prediction on game Win Lille Odds: 1.75 1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit Dailysports777 Promo code copied 4.85 Bet now

On Saturday, May 10, as part of the 33rd round of Ligue 1, Brest will host Lille on their home turf. The match kicks off at 21:00 Central European Time, and I'm offering my prediction on the winner of this clash.

Brest vs Lille: Match facts and head-to-head history

Brest have lost just one of their last five home matches.

Lille are unbeaten in four straight matches: three wins and a draw.

Lille have won their last two away games.

Lille, along with PSG, boast the best defense in Ligue 1—just 33 goals conceded.

Lille have scored in six consecutive matches.

Lille win to nil in 24% of their matches, Brest in 22%.

Lille lose without scoring in only 6% of their games, while their opponents do so in 20%.

In the first half of the season, Lille defeated Brest 3-1. Brest have failed to beat this opponent in their last five encounters.

Brest vs Lille: Match preview

Brest are solidly mid-table, having collected 47 points from 32 rounds. This season, for the first time in their history, the team played in European competitions and even reached the playoff stage. However, consistency in the league has been lacking—they trail the European qualification spots by 10 points, so we won't see Brest in continental action next season. In the last round, they beat Montpellier 1-0, putting an end to a three-match winless streak.

Lille, on the other hand, are fighting for a Champions League spot. The team is unbeaten in four matches, winning three of them. In their previous outing, Lille drew 1-1 at home with Marseille. They now have 57 points and are in fifth place only due to tiebreakers—the fourth spot, which secures Champions League qualification, is still within reach. The battle is on for even higher places, as they're just one point off third and two off second.

Probable lineups

Brest: Bizot; Lala, Chardonnet, N'Diaye, Haidara; Camara, Lees-Melou, Doumbia; Del Castillo, Pereira-Lage, Ajorque

Lille: Chevalier; Meunier, Mandi, Ribeiro, Ismaily; Haraldsson, Bentaleb, Andre, Fernandez-Pardo; Sahraoui, David

Prediction

Brest find themselves in a position where they have little left to play for—there's no realistic chance of climbing higher. Lille, meanwhile, have an excellent shot at making the Champions League and will undoubtedly throw everything at this match to secure the win. I'm backing the visitors to win at odds of 1.75.