Brest vs Le Havre prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 30, 2025

As part of a friendly match, French sides Brest and Le Havre are set to face off. The encounter will take place on Wednesday, July 30, with kick-off scheduled for 18:00 Central European Time. I'm offering a bet on the scoring outcome of this game.

Match preview

Brest wrapped up last Ligue 1 season solidly in mid-table, displaying mature and balanced football both in attack and defense. Under the guidance of Éric Roy, the team made significant strides in discipline, improved their pressing, and became a threat in transitional phases.

Brest especially impressed two seasons ago, though last campaign saw a dip in results. Still, the team knows how to control the tempo without recklessly surging forward, making them a dangerous opponent even in friendlies.

During their summer preparations, Brest have already played two friendlies, emerging victorious in both. While the win over Concarneau didn't cause much of a stir, the victory against Rennes was a significant statement.

The coach is looking to give minutes to both key players and youngsters, testing various tactical setups. It's particularly noteworthy that the club has retained its core from last season, which positively impacts team chemistry.

Le Havre struggled to secure their Ligue 1 status, finishing just above the relegation zone. The team faced a lack of top-flight experience and struggled for goals, ultimately finishing just one point ahead of relegated Reims.

Home games proved especially challenging for Le Havre — with a low possession rate, the team was often forced to defend and made costly errors at the back. In terms of points earned at home, Le Havre were firmly rooted to the bottom; however, they looked much more interesting on the road.

During the off-season, Le Havre are playing a series of friendlies against teams of a similar level as they gradually build form. These matches provide coaches the opportunity to try out reserve players and new signings, aiming to fine-tune the squad.

Despite the club’s ambitions, their level of play in preseason matches hasn't inspired much optimism so far. Le Havre narrowly lost to Le Mans and drew with Angers.

Match facts

Brest have won both of their summer friendlies.

Le Havre have yet to score this preseason.

Brest average 1.6 goals per game, while Le Havre average 1.2 goals per game.

Probable lineups

Brest : Coudert, Diaz, Balde, Camara, Lala, Del Castillo, Lees-Melou, Loco, Magnetti, Chardonnet, Ajorque.

: Coudert, Diaz, Balde, Camara, Lala, Del Castillo, Lees-Melou, Loco, Magnetti, Chardonnet, Ajorque. Le Havre: Mpasi, Bentoumi, Bouneb, Ebonog, Quetant, Sangante, Zouaoui, Doucoure, Lloris, Mambimbi, Toure.

H2H

Le Havre have not beaten Brest since 2018.

The last four head-to-head meetings between these sides have all ended in Brest's favor.

Prediction

Brest look more organized and composed, especially against a weaker opponent. Le Havre risk being shut out again, given their recent scoring record. I'm backing a Brest win and a total under 4.5 goals.