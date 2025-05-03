RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League England Brentford vs Manchester United: Will Manchester United break their winless streak in the Premier League?

Brentford vs Manchester United: Will Manchester United break their winless streak in the Premier League?

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Brentford vs Manchester United prediction Getty Images
Brentford Brentford
English Premier League 04 may 2025, 09:00 Brentford - Manchester United
-
- : -
England, London, Gtech Community Stadium
Manchester United Manchester United
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2,5
Odds: 1.72
1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit
Dailysports777 Promo code copied
1Win 4.85
Bet now

In Matchweek 35 of the English Premier League, Manchester United will travel to face Brentford on Sunday, May 4, and I’m bringing you a betting tip for this clash.

Brentford vs Manchester United: match facts and head-to-head

  • Brentford are unbeaten in their last four matches: two draws and two wins.
  • Manchester United are on a five-game winless run in the Premier League.
  • Manchester United have scored at least once in each of their last four away league games.
  • After 34 rounds, United have scored 38 goals – the fifth-worst attacking record in the Premier League.
  • Manchester United have lost 29% of their league games without scoring.
  • Brentford have won only 12% of their matches with a clean sheet, while Manchester United have managed 18%.
  • In the reverse fixture, Manchester United beat Brentford 2-1. The Bees’ last victory dates back to 2022.

Brentford vs Manchester United: match preview

Brentford and Manchester United find themselves mid-table in the Premier League, with the Bees sitting above the Red Devils.

Brentford currently have 49 points after 34 games and occupy 11th place. The team has put together a solid run lately, going four matches unbeaten. In the previous round, Brentford confidently defeated Nottingham away 2-0. The squad still retains a theoretical chance of qualifying for European competition, trailing seventh place by eight points with four rounds remaining. However, it’s unlikely they’ll be able to close that gap — too much needs to go right for Brentford to make it to Europe.

Manchester United, meanwhile, traveled to Bilbao midweek for a UEFA Europa League semi-final against Athletic. The Red Devils thrashed the Basques 3-0 and are now one step away from the final. But in the league, United’s form has been abysmal. They sit 13th with only 39 points from 34 matches. United are winless in their last five Premier League outings. Last week, they drew 1-1 with Bournemouth. It’s clear that United have no chance of qualifying for Europe via the league this season. Their only remaining hope is the UEFA Europa League.

Probable lineups

  • Brentford: Flekken; Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Henry; Nørgaard, Yarmolyuk; Mbeumo, Damsgaard, Schade; Wissa
  • Manchester United: Onana; Fredriksson, De Ligt, Shaw; Camason, Ugarte, Eriksen, Amass; Mainoo, Mount; Obi

Prediction

United are heading to a Brentford side that are quite assured at home, so I don’t expect an easy ride for the visitors. In fact, I’d say the Bees are favorites, but my bet is on over 2.5 total goals at odds of 1.72.

Prediction on game Total over 2,5
Odds: 1.72
1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit
Dailysports777 Promo code copied
1Win 4.85
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Burnley vs Millwall prediction EFL Championship 03 may 2025, 07:30 Burnley vs Millwall: Can Millwall secure a Championship play-off spot? Burnley Odds: 1.61 Millwall Recommended 1Win
Bristol City vs Preston prediction EFL Championship 03 may 2025, 07:30 Bristol City – Preston: Can Bristol stay among the top five? Bristol City Odds: 1.73 Preston Bet now 1Win
Union Berlin vs Werder Bremen prediction Bundesliga Germany 03 may 2025, 09:30 Union Berlin vs Werder Bremen: Can Werder secure a European spot? Union Berlin Odds: 1.46 Werder Bremen Bet now 1Win
Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Hoffenheim prediction Bundesliga Germany 03 may 2025, 09:30 Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Hoffenheim: Can Gladbach close in on European qualification? Borussia Moenchengladbach Odds: 1.71 Hoffenheim Recommended 1Win
Al-Ahli Jeddah vs Kawasaki Frontale prediction AFC Champions League 03 may 2025, 12:30 Al-Ahli vs Kawasaki Frontale prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 3, 2025 Al-Ahli Jeddah Odds: 1.67 Kawasaki Frontale Bet now 1Win
Inter Miami CF vs New York Red Bulls prediction MLS USA 03 may 2025, 19:30 Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 4, 2025 Inter Miami CF Odds: 1.65 New York Red Bulls Bet now 1xBet
Rangers vs Celtic prediction Scottish Premiership 04 may 2025, 07:00 Rangers vs Celtic prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — May 4, 2025 Rangers Odds: 1.55 Celtic Recommended 22Bet
Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo prediction LaLiga Spain 04 may 2025, 08:00 Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo: Can Real close the gap at the top? Real Madrid Odds: 1.59 Celta Vigo Bet now 1Win
TS Galaxy vs Richards Bay prediction South African Betway Premiership 04 may 2025, 09:00 TS Galaxy vs Richards Bay prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 4, 2025 TS Galaxy Odds: 1.65 Richards Bay Bet now 22Bet
Monza vs Atalanta prediction Serie A Italy 04 may 2025, 09:00 Monza vs Atalanta prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 4, 2025 Monza Odds: 1.72 Atalanta Recommended 1xBet
West Ham vs Tottenham prediction English Premier League 04 may 2025, 09:00 West Ham - Tottenham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 4, 2025 West Ham Odds: 1.89 Tottenham Bet now Melbet
Brighton vs Newcastle prediction English Premier League 04 may 2025, 09:00 Brighton vs Newcastle prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 4, 2025 Brighton Odds: 1.65 Newcastle Bet now Betwinner
Upcoming matches
All
Melbourne City FC - : - Sydney FC 03 may 2025, 03:00 A-League Men Australia
Melbourne City FC
-
Sydney FC
-
03:00
Western United FC - : - Auckland FC 03 may 2025, 04:00 A-League Men Australia
Western United FC
-
Auckland FC
-
04:00
Macarthur FC - : - Western Sydney Wanderers FC 03 may 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Macarthur FC
-
Western Sydney Wanderers FC
-
05:35
Aston Villa - : - Fulham 03 may 2025, 07:30 English Premier League
Aston Villa
-
Fulham
-
07:30
Deportivo Alaves - : - Atletico Madrid 03 may 2025, 08:00 LaLiga Spain
Deportivo Alaves
-
Atletico Madrid
-
08:00
Parma Calcio 1913 - : - Como 03 may 2025, 09:00 Serie A Italy
Parma Calcio 1913
-
Como
-
09:00
Lamontville Golden Arrows - : - Stellenbosch 03 may 2025, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Lamontville Golden Arrows
-
Stellenbosch
-
09:00
Cagliari - : - Udinese 03 may 2025, 09:00 Serie A Italy
Cagliari
-
Udinese
-
09:00
Kaizer Chiefs - : - Orlando Pirates 03 may 2025, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Kaizer Chiefs
-
Orlando Pirates
-
09:00
St. Pauli - : - VfB Stuttgart 03 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
St. Pauli
-
VfB Stuttgart
-
09:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 21:55 Vancouver Fires Warning Shot at Cruz Azul Ahead of Champions Cup Final Football news Today, 21:54 Atlanta and LA Galaxy Under Pressure as Inter Miami Seek Redemption on MLS Matchday 11 Football news Today, 21:18 Domínguez Stands Firm After Crushing Defeat and Vows to Stay at Estudiantes Football news Today, 20:05 Libertad Sues Milton Bolaños for Match-Fixing, Demands $214K in Compensation Football news Today, 19:55 Not Just a Big Name: Al Ahly Define Profile for Next Head Coach Football news Today, 19:39 African Firepower in Europe: Guirassy Tops Champions League, Kaâbi Leads Europa League Football news Today, 19:35 Ecuador to Host Brazil and Argentina in Guayaquil for World Cup Qualifiers Football news Today, 19:27 Mokwena Set for a Dramatic Homecoming – Could He Take Over Orlando Pirates’ Struggling Squad? Football news Today, 19:15 Camara Dominates AS Monaco’s April – The Senegalese Midfielder’s Excellence Recognized Football news Today, 19:10 Cerro Aims to End Home Drought Against Olimpia in Saturday’s Paraguayan Superclásico
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores