Brentford vs Manchester United: Will Manchester United break their winless streak in the Premier League?

In Matchweek 35 of the English Premier League, Manchester United will travel to face Brentford on Sunday, May 4, and I’m bringing you a betting tip for this clash.

Brentford vs Manchester United: match facts and head-to-head

Brentford are unbeaten in their last four matches: two draws and two wins.

Manchester United are on a five-game winless run in the Premier League.

Manchester United have scored at least once in each of their last four away league games.

After 34 rounds, United have scored 38 goals – the fifth-worst attacking record in the Premier League.

Manchester United have lost 29% of their league games without scoring.

Brentford have won only 12% of their matches with a clean sheet, while Manchester United have managed 18%.

In the reverse fixture, Manchester United beat Brentford 2-1. The Bees’ last victory dates back to 2022.

Brentford vs Manchester United: match preview

Brentford and Manchester United find themselves mid-table in the Premier League, with the Bees sitting above the Red Devils.

Brentford currently have 49 points after 34 games and occupy 11th place. The team has put together a solid run lately, going four matches unbeaten. In the previous round, Brentford confidently defeated Nottingham away 2-0. The squad still retains a theoretical chance of qualifying for European competition, trailing seventh place by eight points with four rounds remaining. However, it’s unlikely they’ll be able to close that gap — too much needs to go right for Brentford to make it to Europe.

Manchester United, meanwhile, traveled to Bilbao midweek for a UEFA Europa League semi-final against Athletic. The Red Devils thrashed the Basques 3-0 and are now one step away from the final. But in the league, United’s form has been abysmal. They sit 13th with only 39 points from 34 matches. United are winless in their last five Premier League outings. Last week, they drew 1-1 with Bournemouth. It’s clear that United have no chance of qualifying for Europe via the league this season. Their only remaining hope is the UEFA Europa League.

Probable lineups

Brentford: Flekken; Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Henry; Nørgaard, Yarmolyuk; Mbeumo, Damsgaard, Schade; Wissa

Manchester United: Onana; Fredriksson, De Ligt, Shaw; Camason, Ugarte, Eriksen, Amass; Mainoo, Mount; Obi

Prediction

United are heading to a Brentford side that are quite assured at home, so I don’t expect an easy ride for the visitors. In fact, I’d say the Bees are favorites, but my bet is on over 2.5 total goals at odds of 1.72.