Brentford vs Manchester United prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 4 May 2025

Brentford vs Manchester United prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 4 May 2025

Brentford Brentford
English Premier League 04 may 2025, 09:00 Brentford - Manchester United
-
- : -
England, London, Gtech Community Stadium
Manchester United Manchester United
On May 4, 2025, as part of Matchweek 35 of the English Premier League, Brentford will face Manchester United. The game is set for Sunday, with kickoff scheduled for 15:00 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at a bet on team scoring in this encounter.

Brentford

Brentford enter the final stretch of the season in excellent form, remaining unbeaten in their last four matches. This run includes draws against Arsenal and Chelsea, as well as two impressive victories: a 4-2 home win over Brighton and a hard-fought 2-0 away triumph against a resilient Nottingham side – a particularly valuable result given the opponent's home strength.

Currently, Brentford sit 11th in the table with 49 points. Their hopes for European qualification are still alive – they're eight points off the coveted zone and could mount a challenge if they keep collecting points in the remaining fixtures.

At home, Brentford have been solid: 8 wins, 4 draws and 5 defeats give them the eighth-best home record in the league.

However, matches against Manchester United have been trickier. In the last four meetings with this opponent, Brentford have failed to win: three losses and one draw. In the first half of the current campaign, they lost away – 1-2.

Manchester United

The Premier League season has been a disappointment for Manchester United. The team are languishing in 14th place with 39 points – a tally that falls far short of the expectations of management, the coaching staff and their millions of fans.

The Red Devils' domestic form leaves much to be desired: they are winless in their last five league matches. In their previous outing, Manchester United drew 1-1 with Bournemouth, after suffering a 0-1 home defeat to Wolves and a heavy 1-4 loss to Newcastle. This inconsistency has become one of the defining features of United's season.

Nevertheless, the team are still fighting for major honours on the European stage. United are banking on the Europa League as their route to next season's Champions League. That path looks more realistic: in the first leg of the semi-final away to Athletic Bilbao, they put in a commanding performance and won 3-0, making a serious statement for a place in the final. Success in this tournament could become the main consolation – and even salvation – for their campaign.

Key facts and head-to-head

  • Brentford are unbeaten in 5 of their last 6 matches.
  • Manchester United have failed to win in 7 of their last 8 matches.
  • Three of Manchester United's last four away games have seen over 2.5 goals.
  • Manchester United have won 3 of the last 4 head-to-head meetings.
  • Both teams have scored in 3 of the last 4 head-to-head encounters.

Probable lineups

  • Brentford: Flekken, Kayode, Collins, van den Berg, Lewis-Potter, Yarmolyuk, Nørgaard, Damsgaard, Schade, Mbeumo, Wissa.
  • Manchester United: Onana, Yoro, Shaw, Maguire, Mazraoui, Mainoo, Dorgu, Casemiro, Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes, Højlund

Brentford vs Manchester United match prediction

Brentford approach this fixture in high spirits: they're in great form, playing at home, and remain motivated to fight for a European spot. United's poor league run continues, and the Premier League is unlikely to be their top priority at present. After a convincing Europa League semi-final win over Athletic, the Red Devils will surely have the second leg on their minds, likely resting key players and conserving energy. Against the backdrop of United's inconsistency and a fired-up Brentford side that knows how to attack on home turf, we can expect an open game with chances at both ends. My pick for this match is over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.68.

