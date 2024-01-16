Brenda Fruhvirtova vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024

Prediction on game W1(+7,5) Odds: 1.79 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

We present our readers with a forecast for the match between Brenda Fruhvirtova and Aryna Sabalenka, who will face each other in the second round of the Australian Open.

Brenda Fruhvirtova

In stock markets, traders often seek out small and promising companies, a description befitting the promising Czech player Brenda Fruhvirtova. At the age of just 16, she has been in the professional tour for two years, securing an impressive 15 ITF tournament victories during this time. Fruhvirtova started this tournament from the qualifiers, defeating Australians Gibson and Hule, as well as the Chinese player Wei. In the first round, she achieved a hard-fought victory over the resilient Romanian Ana Bogdan – 2:6, 6:4, 6:3. Currently occupying the 107th spot in the world rankings, Fruhvirtova has a sister who is two years older and holds the 84th position in the world rankings.

Aryna Sabalenka

Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka is among the contenders for victory in this tournament, arriving to defend her title. Currently the second-ranked player in the world, Sabalenka has been playing at a top level for an extended period. She has one Grand Slam title to her name, although there could have been more if not for a lack of consistency. At 25 years old, she is in her prime and capable of winning majors. In the first round, the Belarusian dispatched German player Ella Zaidie – 6:0, 6:1, in less than an hour.

Head-to-head history

The competitors have never crossed paths before, making this match a potential starting point for a showdown between strong players.

Match Prediction for Brenda Fruhvirtova – Aryna Sabalenka

Bookmakers have no doubt about Sabalenka's victory, and the young Czech will find it challenging to contend with the power of the experienced Belarusian. For Fruhvirtova, the upcoming battle is a valuable experience and an opportunity to test her skills against a top-level opponent. This is one of the rare occasions when Sabalenka plays against an opponent who is 9 years younger. Let's venture to suggest that the promising Czech player can avoid a complete rout, and we'll take her victory with a handicap of +7.5 games.