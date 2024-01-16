RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Brenda Fruhvirtova vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024

Brenda Fruhvirtova vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Brenda Fruhvirtova vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction
Brenda Fruhvirtova Brenda Fruhvirtova
Australian Open 17 jan 2024, 03:00 Brenda Fruhvirtova - Aryna Sabalenka
Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena
Aryna Sabalenka Aryna Sabalenka
Prediction on game W1(+7,5)
Odds: 1.79
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

We present our readers with a forecast for the match between Brenda Fruhvirtova and Aryna Sabalenka, who will face each other in the second round of the Australian Open.

Brenda Fruhvirtova

In stock markets, traders often seek out small and promising companies, a description befitting the promising Czech player Brenda Fruhvirtova. At the age of just 16, she has been in the professional tour for two years, securing an impressive 15 ITF tournament victories during this time. Fruhvirtova started this tournament from the qualifiers, defeating Australians Gibson and Hule, as well as the Chinese player Wei. In the first round, she achieved a hard-fought victory over the resilient Romanian Ana Bogdan – 2:6, 6:4, 6:3. Currently occupying the 107th spot in the world rankings, Fruhvirtova has a sister who is two years older and holds the 84th position in the world rankings.

Aryna Sabalenka

Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka is among the contenders for victory in this tournament, arriving to defend her title. Currently the second-ranked player in the world, Sabalenka has been playing at a top level for an extended period. She has one Grand Slam title to her name, although there could have been more if not for a lack of consistency. At 25 years old, she is in her prime and capable of winning majors. In the first round, the Belarusian dispatched German player Ella Zaidie – 6:0, 6:1, in less than an hour.

Head-to-head history

The competitors have never crossed paths before, making this match a potential starting point for a showdown between strong players.

Match Prediction for Brenda Fruhvirtova – Aryna Sabalenka

Bookmakers have no doubt about Sabalenka's victory, and the young Czech will find it challenging to contend with the power of the experienced Belarusian. For Fruhvirtova, the upcoming battle is a valuable experience and an opportunity to test her skills against a top-level opponent. This is one of the rare occasions when Sabalenka plays against an opponent who is 9 years younger. Let's venture to suggest that the promising Czech player can avoid a complete rout, and we'll take her victory with a handicap of +7.5 games.

Prediction on game W1(+7,5)
Odds: 1.79
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
vs prediction Today, 22:00 Los Angeles Clippers vs Oklahoma City Thunder prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Array Odds: 1.76 Array Recommended 1хБет
Marta Kostyuk vs Elise Mertens prediction Australian Open 17 jan 2024, 01:00 Marta Kostyuk vs Elise Mertens prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Marta Kostyuk Odds: 1.78 Elise Mertens Bet now 1хБет
Jordan Thompson vs Stefanos Tsitsipas prediction Australian Open 17 jan 2024, 03:00 Jordan Thompson vs Stefanos Tsitsipas prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Jordan Thompson Odds: 1.85 Stefanos Tsitsipas Bet now 1хБет
Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin prediction Australian Open 17 jan 2024, 04:30 Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Novak Djokovic Odds: 1.71 Alexei Popyrin Recommended 1хБет
Lebanon vs China prediction Asian Cup 17 jan 2024, 06:30 Lebanon vs China prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Lebanon Odds: 1.5 China Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Best Betting Sites
1xBet 1xBet Promo Code Visit site 1Win 1win Promo Code Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Tennis news Today, 17:21 Iga Swiatek commented on her victory over Kenin at the start of the Australian Open 2024 Football news Today, 17:14 The FA Cup replay. West Ham's sensational relegation and Wolverhampton's victory Football news Today, 17:04 Roma sacked Mourinho; Benzema will not join Manchester United. Top transfer news for January 16 Football news Today, 16:58 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 16:53 Mali confidently defeated South Africa in the AFCON match Football news Today, 16:37 Juventus secured victory over Sassuolo, thanks to Vlahović's brace Football news Today, 16:26 Cruyff, Beckenbaurer, Muller. The top 10 footballers of the 70s have been named Boxing News Today, 16:08 Joshua - Ngannou: it is known whether a rematch between boxers is possible Football news Today, 15:50 Another injury. Bayern has lost a key defender for an indefinite period Football news Today, 15:44 A Tottenham defender is moving to Brentford on a loan agreement
Best bonuses
All
Betway Sign Up Bonus Receive
Paddy Power Sign Up Offer & Promo Code Receive Paddy Power
William Hill Bonus Drop Receive William Hill
Betfair Promo Codes and Sign Up Offer Receive Betfair
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Los Angeles Clippers vs Oklahoma City Thunder prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Marta Kostyuk vs Elise Mertens prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Brenda Fruhvirtova vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Jordan Thompson vs Stefanos Tsitsipas prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Lebanon vs China prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Tajikistan vs Qatar prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Morocco vs Tanzania prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Olympiacos vs Panathinaikos prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Valencia vs Celta Vigo prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024