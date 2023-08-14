Prediction on game W1(0) Odds: 2.06 100% Bonus up to $100 4.50 Bet now

On August 17, Kópavogsvöllur (Kópavogur) will host the second leg of the 1/2 finals of the Europa League Qualification, in which Breidablik will compete with Zrinjski. The battle will start at 19:30 CET.

Breidablik



The club was able to return to the 1st place in the Icelandic championship in the previous season, only for the second time in its history. Still, it is obvious that “the Blikar” could not stand the load of the game on two fronts. As a result, a sharp decline began at the inner arena in the summer and everything went wrong in the European competition. Although, “the Icelanders” started in a pretty powerful way. They began to qualify for the Champions League in the preliminary round and consistently defeated both Tre Penne and even Budućnost at the end of June. Moreover, the Irish flagship, Shamrock Rovers, was beaten twice then. Nevertheless, the next opponent, Copenhagen, was much stronger, which resulted in defeats in both battles: 0-2 and 3-6. It seems that this was a strike from which the team did not recover – it lost even in Bosnia.

Zrinjski



The team took on serious roles only in the years of independence. There is no complete dominance of “the Nobles”, but they took their already eighth championship title, moreover, they achieved the so-called “golden double” for the first time. The Bosnian club regularly starts at the international arena, but it is far from being always successful enough there. Now, it was possible to overcome only one qualifying round in the Champions League, and then, having won the battle against Urartu with a 1-0 score in Armenia, the team lost with a 2-3 result on the home field – the opponent was eliminated only on penalties. It is reasonable to mention that the next rival, Slovan, was stronger: a 0-1 score in Mostar and a 2-2 draw in Bratislava. Speaking about the match with “the Icelanders”, the team “broke through” – it defeated the opponent with a 6-2 result, including the doubles of Kis and Malekinusic. This time, the team can go to a distant island more for tourist purposes.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



The teams played against each other for the first time last week.

Predictions



Bookmakers consider the chances to be approximately equal, because there is no real intrigue in the following battle. Still, “the Icelanders” remain stronger in all respects, so, we bet on their victory, albeit not as great as in Mostar. A suitable option is to bet on the hosts with “a 0 goal handicap” (odd: 2.06).

