Breidablik vs Zorya prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023

In the context of the second round of the Conference League group stage, Icelandic club Breidablik will host Ukrainian side Zorya. The match will take place in Group B on October 5th, with the kick-off scheduled for 18:45 Central European Time.

Breidablik

Breidablik is a modest football club by European standards. In its history, the team has won the Icelandic championship twice. As the reigning champion, the club has become one of the main sensations in European competitions this season. Breidablik became the first Icelandic team to advance to the main stage of European competitions. The team has already made its debut in this stage with an away loss to Maccabi Tel Aviv.

In the domestic league, the "Blikar" are currently in third place with no chance of moving up.

Zorya

After several successful years, Zorya had a disastrous start to the season. The team has gone through several coaching changes (Patrik van Leeuwen left to coach Shakhtar) after a good previous season. Currently, Valeriy Kryventsov is at the helm, and the team is in 14th place in the Ukrainian Premier League after eight matches.

In the UEFA Europa League, Zorya lost to Slavia Prague and advanced to the group stage of the UEFA Conference League. In the first matchday, Zorya played to a draw against the group favorites, Gent from Belgium.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

In their last six matches, Breidablik has won only once but has been conceding regularly, allowing four goals in the last two matches.

Zorya is also going through a crisis, with four consecutive matches without a victory.

The two teams have never faced each other before.

Prediction

Breidablik is in terrible form, and for some reason, it seems that the guests have a better chance and certainly more skill. I'm betting on Zorya to win with a 0 handicap.