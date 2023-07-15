RU RU
Breidablik vs Shamrock Rovers predictions and betting tips on July 18, 2023

Breidablik Breidablik
Champions League 18 july 2023, 15:15 Breidablik - Shamrock Rovers
-
- : -
International, Kopavogur, Kopavogsvoellur
Shamrock Rovers Shamrock Rovers
Match details Н2Н Playoff Prediction
On July 18, Kópavogsvöllur (Kópavogur) will host the second leg of the 1/8 finals of the Champions League Qualification, in which Breidablik will compete with Shamrock Rovers. The battle will start at 21:15 CET.

Breidablik


The team was able to become the champion of the country, for the second time in its history, last year – it is reasonable to mention that the previous golden medals were taken only in 2010. And it is already clear that the leadership in the football of Iceland cannot be maintained. “The Blikar” looks good, but Víkingur Reykjavík is noticeably closer to the perfect performance. The team may focus on trying to prove itself at the international arena. Speaking about both previous seasons, the Icelander club started in the Conference League and overcame two opponents. Nowadays, it had to start from the preliminary round, which turned out to be great: a 7-1 score in the struggle with Tre Penne and a 5-0 result in the confrontation with Budućnost. Speaking about the match in Ireland, it won due to the only goal of Muminovic – this time, it is enough not to lose in the second leg match at the home arena.

Shamrock Rovers


The club as a whole is considered to be the first historical leader in the football of Republican Ireland. It is not for nothing that it has got a record number of championship titles – they are exactly 20. Moreover, starting from 2020, only “the Hoops” took the golden medals in the local Premier Division during three seasons. And the team is in the lead even now, although the statistics have not been impressive in recent weeks. At the same time, Rovers started in the European competition again. There, the club managed to break into the group stage twice, including a year ago, when Stefan Bradley’s wards were able to debut at the main stage of the Conference League. Still, it is reasonable to mention that they limited themselves in the quartet by the fact that they took only draws – those were the home battles against Gent and Djurgarden and resulted only in the final 4th place. Nowadays, the team started with a minimal, “dry” defeat at the home arena, which was made by the guests from Iceland. As a result, it is necessary to score and win in order to move the dispute into overtime.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


The opponents played against each other for the first time on July 11.

Predictions


Bookmakers believe that the hosts of the arena will be able to win again. At the same time, the main thing for it is not to lose, and, therefore, not to concede. Thus, we recommend betting on “total: under 2.5” (odd: 1.88).

Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports expert
