Brazil vs Slovenia: prediction, H2H and betting tips for the match on August 3, 2025

On August 3, the Volleyball Nations League will come to a close, featuring Brazil vs Slovenia in the third-place playoff. Here’s my prediction for this upcoming clash.

Brazil

The Brazilians had an outstanding performance in the main stage of the Nations League, clinching 11 wins in 12 matches and finishing top of the table to qualify for the playoffs. In the quarterfinals, they faced the hosts, China, and surprisingly dropped the opening set 29-31. However, the South Americans quickly regrouped to dominate the next three sets: 25-19, 25-16, 25-21.

The semifinal against Poland was predictably tough. Brazil lost the opening set 26-28 despite clawing back from a five-point deficit, and then dropped the next two sets 19-25, 21-25. Luck and momentum were on Poland’s side—volleyball is often decided by these intangibles. In the world rankings, Brazil currently sits in fourth place.

Slovenia

Slovenia scraped into the Nations League playoffs, finishing sixth in the main stage with a 7-5 record. This is a solid team, but they tend to struggle against the top national squads. In the quarterfinals, Slovenia entered as underdogs against France but managed to upset the reigning Olympic champions in four sets. The pivotal moment came in the third set, when the team surged after a controversial call, catching France off guard with their intensity.

Slovenia were again underdogs in the semifinals against Italy, but couldn’t punch their ticket to the final, losing in four sets: 22-25, 25-22, 21-25, 18-25.

H2H

Historically, Brazil has held a significant advantage in head-to-head encounters. The teams met earlier this season in the main draw of the Nations League, where Slovenia lost in straight sets: 19-25, 27-29, 19-25.

Prediction

On paper, Brazil are deserved favorites, though it’s worth noting they’ll have less rest than their opponents. The third-place match always carries a bittersweet tone, but securing a podium finish is still prestigious and vital for ranking points. I believe Slovenia will come out more fired up for this battle, so my pick is for them to win with a +9.5 point handicap.