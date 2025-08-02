RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Volleyball Brazil vs Slovenia: prediction, H2H and betting tips for the match on August 3, 2025

Brazil vs Slovenia: prediction, H2H and betting tips for the match on August 3, 2025

Manuel Chávez Manuel Chávez Dailysports's expert
Brazil vs Slovenia prediction Photo: https://en.volleyballworld.com/ Author unknown
Brazil Brazil
Volleyball Nations League 03 aug 2025, 03:00
Ningbo, Ningbo Olympic Sports Center Gymnasium
Slovenia Slovenia
Prediction on game W2(+9,5)
Odds: 1.75
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

On August 3, the Volleyball Nations League will come to a close, featuring Brazil vs Slovenia in the third-place playoff. Here’s my prediction for this upcoming clash.

Brazil

The Brazilians had an outstanding performance in the main stage of the Nations League, clinching 11 wins in 12 matches and finishing top of the table to qualify for the playoffs. In the quarterfinals, they faced the hosts, China, and surprisingly dropped the opening set 29-31. However, the South Americans quickly regrouped to dominate the next three sets: 25-19, 25-16, 25-21.

The semifinal against Poland was predictably tough. Brazil lost the opening set 26-28 despite clawing back from a five-point deficit, and then dropped the next two sets 19-25, 21-25. Luck and momentum were on Poland’s side—volleyball is often decided by these intangibles. In the world rankings, Brazil currently sits in fourth place.

Slovenia

Slovenia scraped into the Nations League playoffs, finishing sixth in the main stage with a 7-5 record. This is a solid team, but they tend to struggle against the top national squads. In the quarterfinals, Slovenia entered as underdogs against France but managed to upset the reigning Olympic champions in four sets. The pivotal moment came in the third set, when the team surged after a controversial call, catching France off guard with their intensity.

Slovenia were again underdogs in the semifinals against Italy, but couldn’t punch their ticket to the final, losing in four sets: 22-25, 25-22, 21-25, 18-25.

H2H

Historically, Brazil has held a significant advantage in head-to-head encounters. The teams met earlier this season in the main draw of the Nations League, where Slovenia lost in straight sets: 19-25, 27-29, 19-25.

Prediction

On paper, Brazil are deserved favorites, though it’s worth noting they’ll have less rest than their opponents. The third-place match always carries a bittersweet tone, but securing a podium finish is still prestigious and vital for ranking points. I believe Slovenia will come out more fired up for this battle, so my pick is for them to win with a +9.5 point handicap.

Prediction on game W2(+9,5)
Odds: 1.75
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Tottenham vs Newcastle prediction Club Friendlies 03 aug 2025, 07:00 Tottenham vs Newcastle prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 3, 2025 Tottenham Odds: 1.89 Newcastle Recommended Melbet
Greuther Fuerth vs Dynamo Dresden prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany 03 aug 2025, 07:30 Greuther Fürth vs Dynamo Dresden prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 3 August 2025 Greuther Fuerth Odds: 1.75 Dynamo Dresden Bet now 1xBet
Hannover 96 vs Kaiserslautern prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany 03 aug 2025, 07:30 Hannover 96 vs Kaiserslautern prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 3 August 2025 Hannover 96 Odds: 1.91 Kaiserslautern Bet now Mostbet
Magdeburg vs Eintracht Braunschweig prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany 03 aug 2025, 07:30 Magdeburg vs Eintracht Braunschweig prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 3, 2025 Magdeburg Odds: 3.75 Eintracht Braunschweig Recommended Mostbet
Genk vs Royal Antwerp prediction Pro League Belgium 03 aug 2025, 07:30 Genk vs Antwerp prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 3 August 2025 Genk Odds: 1.61 Royal Antwerp Bet now 1xBet
Ajax vs Monaco prediction Club Friendlies 03 aug 2025, 08:00 Ajax vs Monaco prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 3 August 2025 Ajax Odds: 1.7 Monaco Bet now Mostbet
Cercle Brugge vs Anderlecht prediction Pro League Belgium 03 aug 2025, 10:00 Cercle Brugge vs Anderlecht prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 3, 2025 Cercle Brugge Odds: 1.75 Anderlecht Recommended Melbet
Celtic vs St. Mirren prediction Scottish Premiership 03 aug 2025, 11:30 Celtic vs St Mirren: prediction, H2H and starting lineups — August 3, 2025 Celtic Odds: 2.02 St. Mirren Bet now Melbet
Union Saint-Gilloise vs OH Leuven prediction Pro League Belgium 03 aug 2025, 12:30 Royal Union SG vs Leuven: Who will claim their first win of the season? Union Saint-Gilloise Odds: 1.75 OH Leuven Bet now Mostbet
Sporting Charleroi vs Sint-Truiden prediction Pro League Belgium 03 aug 2025, 13:15 Charleroi vs Sint-Truiden prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 3, 2025 Sporting Charleroi Odds: 1.62 Sint-Truiden Recommended Mostbet
FC Porto vs Atletico Madrid prediction Club Friendlies 03 aug 2025, 14:00 Porto vs Atletico prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 3, 2025 FC Porto Odds: 1.61 Atletico Madrid Bet now Melbet
Manchester United vs Everton prediction Club Friendlies 03 aug 2025, 17:00 Manchester United vs Everton prediction, H2H and likely lineups - August 3, 2025 Manchester United Odds: 1.97 Everton Bet now Melbet
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:57 Tensions run high ahead of season opener as fans spark chaos at the Canary Islands derby Football news Today, 16:34 Barcelona ready to part ways with Marc Casado to register Rashford Football news Today, 16:05 Messi to sign a flexible contract with Inter Miami. What makes it special? Boxing News Today, 15:33 Usyk vs Jake Paul! Talks underway for MMA rules bout Cricket News Today, 15:12 Official: Dubai and Abu Dhabi to host the 2025 Asia Cup in cricket Football news Today, 15:00 African Nations Championship 2024: Schedule and Results Motorsport News Today, 14:26 Couldn't hold back emotions. Hamilton urges Ferrari to change drivers Football news Today, 13:58 MTN8 2025: Schedule and Results of the Cup Tournament Football news Today, 13:47 ‘Bend It Like Beckham’ to get a sequel: director Gurinder Chadha preps follow-up for film’s 25th anniversary Football news Today, 13:18 Ronaldo is gathering friends. Al Nassr wants to lure Bruno Fernandes
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores