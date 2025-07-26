RU RU ES ES FR FR
Brazil vs Japan: prediction, H2H and betting tips for the match — July 26, 2025

Brazil vs Japan: prediction, H2H and betting tips for the match — July 26, 2025

Manuel Chávez Manuel Chávez Dailysports's expert
Brazil vs Japan prediction Photo: https://japan-forward.com/ Author unknown
Brazil Brazil
Women's Nations League Today, 14:00
Łódź, Atlas Arena
Japan Japan
On July 26, the Women's Volleyball Nations League will feature the semifinals, with Brazil and Japan set to clash in one of the showdowns. Here’s my take on the best bet for this matchup.

Brazil

The Brazilian squad has delivered a stellar Nations League season, racking up 11 wins in 12 matches to secure a playoff spot as the second seed, only falling to Italy. In the quarterfinals, they cruised past Germany in straight sets, with real competition only in one set — 25:19, 26:24, 25:14.

A team of this caliber always sets the highest goals, and let’s not forget, Brazil are two-time Olympic champions. If we look solely at Nations League matches, they’re riding a nine-game winning streak, so the players are clearly in top form.

Japan

Japan also impressed during the main stage of the Nations League, finishing third with 9 wins in 12 games, edging out two rivals on tiebreakers.

The quarterfinal was a true battle against Turkey, with even the bookmakers unable to pick a clear favorite. The Japanese squad overcame their strong opponents 3-2 (25:21, 16:25, 25:20, 22:25, 15:9).

Japan’s team boasts a rich history as well: two-time Olympic champions and three-time world champions, though all those triumphs date back to the 1960s and 70s.

H2H

Head-to-head, Brazil holds the advantage, though Japan is known for putting up a fight against any opponent. The teams faced off in the Nations League main stage, and since it was the final round with both contending for second place, expectations were high. However, Brazil swept the match 3-0, with Japan failing to score more than 20 points in any set.

Prediction

While Brazil are clear favorites, I expect a serious challenge from Japan. With a ticket to the Nations League final on the line, motivation won’t be an issue. I see value in betting on over 3.5 sets — this match shouldn’t end quickly.

