Prediction on game Total over 3,5 Odds: 1.61 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On September 4, in the quarterfinals of the Women's Volleyball World Championship, Brazil will face France. Here’s my take on the best bet for this upcoming clash.

Brazil

The Brazilian national team has looked confident so far in this tournament. During the group stage, they dispatched Greece and Puerto Rico in straight sets without breaking a sweat. Only against the French did they have to dig deep, clawing out a win in five sets.

In the Round of 16, the Brazilians unexpectedly dropped the opening set to the Dominican Republic, but then steamrolled their opponents in the following sets – 18:25, 25:12, 25:20, 25:12. Let’s not forget, Brazil are the runners-up of the most recent Nations League, where they fell to the unstoppable Italians in the final. This squad is clearly hungry for the title.

France

The French opened the tournament with a 3-1 victory over Puerto Rico, then put up a solid fight against Brazil, narrowly losing in five sets. In the battle for second place in the group, they overcame Greece – 17:25, 25:21, 28:26, 25:17.

Bookmakers considered France the underdog in their Round of 16 matchup against powerhouse China. Defying the odds, the French squad triumphed in four sets, though it was a tough contest – 25:20, 27:25, 22:25, 25:20. Now, they face another formidable opponent, but they've already shown they can compete—and almost toppled Brazil in the group stage.

Head-to-head

The teams have met twice this year, with their most recent encounter coming in the group stage of this very tournament. In that match, Brazil trailed 0-2 in sets but managed to pull off a dramatic 3-2 comeback victory.

Prediction

While Brazil enters as the clear favorite, France has already proven they can put up a real fight, as in their previous head-to-head battles. I anticipate a fierce contest where an upset can't be ruled out. My recommended bet: over 3.5 sets in the match.