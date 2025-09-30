RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa League Predictions Brann vs Utrecht prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 2, 2025

Brann vs Utrecht prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 2, 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Brann vs FC Utrecht prediction Photo by Pedro Salado/Getty Images
Brann Brann
Europa League (Round 2) 02 oct 2025, 12:45
- : -
International, Bergen, Brann Stadion
FC Utrecht FC Utrecht
Review Tournament table Odds Prediction
On October 2, 2025, as part of the second round of the Europa League group stage, Norwegian side Brann will host Dutch club Utrecht in Bergen.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history:

  • This is the first official meeting between the teams.
  • Brann have lost just 2 of their last 10 matches.
  • Utrecht have won only one of their last five fixtures.
  • In the opening round, both teams narrowly lost to their opponents.
  • Brann have been prolific in front of goal in recent matches.

Match preview:

The hosts have been playing vibrant football at home and will look to capitalize on the support of their fans to secure points in this clash. For Brann, this is a crucial opportunity to strengthen their position in the tournament and fight for a spot in the knockout stages.

Utrecht, on the other hand, come into the match with high ambitions. The Dutch side are adept at imposing an attacking game and will be pushing for a win to improve their standing in the group and reinforce their status as one of the favorites.

A dynamic encounter is expected, with both teams likely to create chances and the outcome possibly hinging on the smallest of details.

Probable lineups:

  • Brann: Ozer, Mandi, Ngoy, Mbemba, Verdonk, Bouaddi, Andre, Pardo, Garaldsson, Correia, Giroud.
  • Utrecht: Barkas, Horemans, Horn, Viergever, El Karouani, Westerlund, Zechiel, Engwanda, Rodriguez, Haller, Murkin.

Brann vs Utrecht prediction:

Both teams approach this fixture with an attacking mindset: Brann are traditionally aggressive at home, while Utrecht are known for creating chances against any opponent. However, both clubs have defensive vulnerabilities, which increases the likelihood of goals at both ends.

Prediction: both teams to score – yes.

