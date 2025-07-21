RU RU ES ES FR FR
Brann vs Salzburg. Prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 23, 2025

Brann vs Salzburg. Prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 23, 2025

Brann
23 july 2025, 13:00
- : -
International, Bergen, Brann Stadion
Salzburg
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.66
On July 23 at 19:00 Central European Time, one of many Champions League qualification matches will kick off, featuring Danish side Brann against Austria's Salzburg. Here’s your comprehensive match analysis and prediction.

Match preview

The Eliteserien in Norway has already passed its halfway mark. After 16 games, Brann sit in third place, continuing their fight for a Champions League spot next season. Alexander Skjelbred’s squad is one of the most entertaining in the league: Brann have scored 27 goals but conceded 24, highlighting a lack of balance in the Danes’ play. Their recent form says it all: in the last five matches, Brann have two wins, two losses, and one draw, with a goal difference of 5:7.

Since returning to the top flight, Brann quickly made their way back to European competitions. First, they advanced through two rounds of Europa Conference League qualification before falling to Astana in the play-offs. Now, after more than a decade away, they return to the main European tournament, determined to put in a strong showing and progress further.

Salzburg, having lost the Austrian title to Sturm for the second year running, begin their Champions League journey from the second qualifying round. Last season, the team successfully navigated qualification, knocking out Dutch side Twente and Dynamo Kyiv along the way.

Thanks to their impressive European campaigns in recent years, David Leitch’s men earned a spot at the FIFA Club World Cup, where they put up a respectable fight in a group with Al-Hilal, Real Madrid, and Pachuca, but exited after the group stage due to an inferior goal difference. The new season in Austria has yet to begin, so these matches were Salzburg’s last official fixtures before the Champions League. During their training camp, the Austrians played twice: they beat Qarabag 2-1 and lost by the same scoreline to Derby County.

Probable line-ups

Brann: Djungeland, Pedersen, Gelland, Larsen, Soltvedt, Gudmundsson, Kornvig, Myhre, Mathisen, Hansen, Finne

Salzburg: Schlager, Lainer, Gadu, Rasmussen, Kratzig, Nene, Chergord, Bidstrup, Glukh, Vertessen, Ratkov

Match facts and head-to-head

  • This is the first meeting between the two clubs
  • At least two goals have been scored in nine of Brann’s last ten matches
  • In seven of Salzburg’s last ten games, both teams have found the net

Prediction

Expect an action-packed match, vibrant attacking football, and plenty of goals. Both teams are prone to defensive lapses but are also highly effective in front of goal. My prediction — over 2.5 goals at 1.66 odds.

