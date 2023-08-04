RU RU
Braga vs TSC Bačka Topola predictions and betting tips on August 8, 2023

Champions League 08 aug 2023, 15:00 Braga - TSC Backa Topola
Estadio Municipal de Braga
TSC Backa Topola TSC Backa Topola
On August 8, Estádio Municipal de Braga (Braga) will host the first leg of the 1/2 finals of the Champions League Qualification, in which Braga will compete with TSC. The battle will start at 19:00 CET.

Braga


The club has never been a national champion. Moreover, “the Archbishops” “climbed” to the 2nd place of the Primeira only once, in 2010. Still, on the other hand, they not only often won the Portuguese cups in recent years, but were also constantly in the quartet of the best in the national championships – as a rule, the team is below the top 3 of the traditional giants, but sometimes, when one of the favourites is not in shape, appears ahead of it. The higher mentioned situation happened in 2022/2023, when Sporting Lisbon turned out to be weaker than usual. That was a good result for Artur Jorge’s wards, who, in such a way, are also returning to the Champions League. That gave an opportunity to sign up a 5-million contract with Rodrigo Salazar and one more contract with Fonte, who came as a free agent. However, the management is actively working “on the market” as it always happens in Portugal.

TSC


The team is a young name in Serbian football. At the same time, it has already got experience of playing in the European competitions. The debutant of the top division of the country (which played at the level of the local fourth league in 2014) was able to take the 4th place from the very first trial and played in the Europa League in 2020. The performance was pretty worthy: the team beat Petrocub in the qualification in Romania and gave out an incredible 6-6 draw in the battle against Steaua. Still, then the team lost its positions at the inner arena. And even the vice-championship became a sensation, with all the caveats that Partizan, always second in modern Serbian football, failed and more experienced Radnicki was no worse, and finished with the same number of points after the regular season, which resulted in the so-called “final confrontation”.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


It goes without saying that Bačka-Topola, having its meagre history, is coming to Portugal for the first time.

Predictions


Bookmakers do not believe in new surprises made by the Serbian team, which has already jumped above its head. We recommend betting that the more experienced Portuguese club will win at the home arena with “a -1.5 goal handicap” (odd: 1.78).

