On October 23, 2025, at the Estádio Municipal de Braga, the Europa League group stage will feature a high-stakes showdown between Portugal’s Braga and Serbia’s Red Star Belgrade.

Key match facts:

Braga have not conceded a single goal in their last two Europa League matches.

Braga have won 3 of their last 5 matches across all competitions.

Red Star have also won 3 of their last 5 matches in all competitions.

The teams have faced each other 5 times in history.

Head-to-head statistics: Braga - 1 win, draws - 3, Red Star - 1 win.

In 3 of the last 5 meetings between these sides, both teams have found the net.

Match preview:

This clash promises to be a tense affair — both teams are fighting for a spot in the knockout rounds, but come into the fixture with contrasting moods.

Braga are enjoying a strong European campaign: they remain unbeaten and have yet to concede in the group stage. Under the guidance of Vítor Carlos, the team shows great balance, seamlessly blending a tight defensive approach with rapid transitions into attack. At home, the Portuguese side are traditionally formidable — the fans create a rousing atmosphere and the team consistently picks up points.

Red Star, on the other hand, are still searching for consistency in the Europa League. After dropping out of Champions League qualification, the Serbians have delivered mixed results, struggling with composure in the final third and reliability at the back. Still, with their wealth of experience and fighting spirit, Red Star are always capable of springing a surprise away from home — they know how to soak up pressure and hit on the counter.

From a group-stage perspective, Braga are aiming to consolidate their place at the top and edge closer to the round of 16, while Red Star need at least a draw to keep their hopes of advancing alive. The main question: can the Serbian side break down the hosts’ rock-solid defence, which has yet to be breached in this campaign?

A tight, tactical battle is expected: Braga will look to dominate possession and create chances down the flanks, while Red Star will likely sit deep, focus on counterattacks and set pieces.

Probable line-ups:

Braga: Hornicek, Niakate, Carvalho, Lagerbielke, Lelo, Grillitsch, Moutinho, Gomez, Horta, Zalazar, Victor.

Red Star: Matheus, Seol, Prado, Tebo, Avdic, Krunic, Handel, Radonjic, Kostov, Ivanic, Arnautovic.

Match prediction:

This Europa League encounter between Braga and Red Star Belgrade is likely to deliver open, attacking football with goals at both ends. The Portuguese side are confident at home and regularly score even against top opposition, but they’re also prone to defensive lapses. Red Star are traditionally aggressive going forward, adept at exploiting space, and rarely leave the pitch without scoring. Both teams need points and won’t settle for sitting back. Given their current form and playing styles, the "both teams to score — yes" bet looks like a smart choice.