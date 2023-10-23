RU RU NG NG
Braga vs Real prediction and betting tips on October 24, 2023

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Braga vs Real Madrid prediction
Braga Braga
Champions League 24 oct 2023, 15:00 Braga - Real Madrid
International, Braga, Estadio Municipal de Braga
Real Madrid Real Madrid
Prediction on game Win Real Madrid
Odds: 1.55

In the third round of the group stage of the Champions League, a match will take place in which Braga will host Real Madrid. The meeting will take place on October 24.

Braga

The Portuguese team no longer surprises anyone with its participation in the group stage of the Champions League. After two rounds played, she has three points, which can already be considered a good indicator.

In the first round, Braga was defeated by Napoli at their stadium with a score of 1:2, but then defeated Union Berlin with a score of 3:2. It is interesting that during the meeting in Germany, the Portuguese lost by two goals, but managed to turn the course of the meeting in their favor.

On Tuesday evening, Braga will meet with the main favorite of the group and the Portuguese need to hope for at least a draw.

Real

The “Royal” club, as befits a team of this status, started confidently in the Champions League. At the moment, Carlo Ancelotti's team is justifying its status and is confidently leading the group.

In the first round of the competition, they defeated Union with a score of 1:0, after which they beat Napoli in Italy with a score of 3:2.

There is no doubt that the Spanish club came to Portugal only for a victory and three points.

Statistics and prediction for the match

Braga and Real Madrid have not previously met in European competition. The Portuguese team have won their last five matches in all competitions, scoring 15 goals. At the same time, Real Madrid have lost only one of their 12 matches this season.

I won’t make things up and will bet on the guests to win for a modest odds of 1.55.

Prediction on game Win Real Madrid
Odds: 1.55

