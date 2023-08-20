RU RU NG NG
On August 23, Estádio Municipal de Braga (Braga) will host the first leg of the decisive stage of the Champions League Qualification, in which Braga will compete with Panathinaikos. The battle will start at 21:00 CET.

Braga


The club has never been the champion of its country – the 2nd place was a one-time, and not so long-standing, peak of this team. Nevertheless, three historical giants rule the football “party”, as almost always, in Portugal. “The Archbishops” also occupied their niche – the force No. 4. Sometimes, they succeed in the cup tournament and/or, as in 2022/2023, push one of the traditional giants. Speaking about the spring, it happened with Sporting – and the Portuguese set of bronze medals sent Artur Jorge’s wards to the Champions League qualification. There they demonstratively dealt with the debutants from Bačka Topola. The Serbian rival wasn’t left any chance after the home 3-0 score, nevertheless, the team managed to defeat it away with the same goal difference, but with a slightly different result, 4-1. However, the club needs to be tuned for a really higher level of resistance.

Panathinaikos


The team is still the only representative of Greece to reach the final of the European tournament. And it was the most difficult of them – the European Champions Cup. Nowadays, however, someone always turns out to be stronger even at the inner arena. And, having issued the anniversary set of gold medals in 2010, “the Green and Whites” occupy a maximum of the 2nd place. For instance, it was in the previous season, when Jovanovic’s wards lost the title to AEK at the last very moment, already in the “finishing line”. At the same time, they have returned, at least, to the Champions League qualification. Having strengthened the squad by Jedvaj and a number of other newcomers, the Greek team went through the previous 2 rounds according to an approximately similar scenario: there happened the victory in the first match and the desired result in the second one. Still, if there were no special troubles with Dnipro-1, then, after the home 1-0 success, Aubameyang scored 2 goals in Marseille, which were followed by earning and scoring a penalty. And only then the shocked French club was “overcome” in the series of 11-meter shots.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


Braga will host Panathinaikos for the first time in its history.

Predictions


Bookmakers do not expect that the Portuguese team, which will play at the home arena, will miss the points. Let’s agree that the outcome of the duel is not clear, but Braga should win on the native field (odd: 1.73).

Kenley Ward
