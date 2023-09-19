RU RU NG NG
Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Braga Braga
Champions League 20 sep 2023, 15:00 Braga - SSC Napoli
-
- : -
International, Braga, Estadio Municipal de Braga
SSC Napoli SSC Napoli
On September 20, Braga and Napoli will meet in the first round of the group stage of the Champions League.

"Braga"

Braga started the new season of the Portuguese championship extremely unsuccessfully. After five matches played, the team is in eighth place with 7 points, and this is clearly not what Braga fans expected from Braga in the new season.

At the start of the tournament, the Portuguese won 2 times and tied once. They lost two more matches. After defeating Moreirense (3:2), they lost the match against Farense with a score of 1:3.

Note that Braga went through two qualifying rounds in the Champions League. In the second round of qualifying, she beat Bačka Topola, and then Panathinaikos was knocked out of the tournament.

"Napoli"

The Napolitans became champions of Italy last season and did so quite confidently.

But this season their start was not so easy. Napoli won victories over Frosinone (3:1) and Sassuolo (2:0), but then lost to Lazio at home (1:2) and drew with Genoa (2:2) . The current national champion is in fifth place with 7 points. They are 5 points behind leader Inter.

Statistics and forecast for the match

Napoli are considered the favorites of the match, if you look at the bookmaker's quotes. Interestingly, Braga won three victories out of five matches. At the same time, Napoli won three of the previous five meetings.

The teams played each other only once. Their match took place in August 2012 and then Napoli won with a score of 3:1.

In this match, Napoli will be able to defeat their opponents. Personally, I think so. I also think that both teams can score against each other, which is what I will bet on.

