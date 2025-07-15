Bournemouth vs Hibernian prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 15, 2025

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.67 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

On July 15, 2025, a friendly match will take place between English side Bournemouth and Scottish club Hibernian. Let's take a look at a bet focusing on the teams' attacking output in this clash.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth enjoyed a fantastic season in the Premier League. Although the team didn't qualify for European competitions, they looked solid for most of the campaign and ultimately finished ninth. Now, the club is gearing up for the new season, which kicks off in a month—with reigning champions Liverpool as their first opponents.

Their impressive Premier League run has drawn attention from top clubs to Bournemouth’s players. The squad has already seen departures, with Milos Kerkez joining Liverpool and Dean Huijsen moving to Real Madrid. These may not be the last exits, as interest in several key players remains high and other clubs continue to pursue Bournemouth’s top performers.

Now, with a refreshed lineup and new connections forming, Bournemouth are preparing for the coming season. Their next warm-up fixture is against Scottish outfit Hibernian. After that, Bournemouth will face Bristol City before heading to the US for the Premier League Summer Series, where they’ll take on some of England’s elite.

Hibernian

Hibernian finished third in last season’s Scottish Premiership, earning a shot at the main draw of the Europa League via qualification. Pre-season preparations are already underway—they’ve played three friendlies: a goalless draw with Germany’s Duisburg, a thrilling 3-6 loss to Ajax, and a 3-2 win over Rot-Weiss Essen.

Up next for the Scots are friendlies against Bournemouth and Bolton, before their first real test—a Europa League qualifier against Danish side Midtjylland.

As for previous meetings with Bournemouth, the sides have crossed paths just once before—in a 2023 friendly, where the English club ran out convincing 4-0 winners.

Probable lineups

Bournemouth: Dennis, Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Araujo, Adams, Brooks, Tavernier, Kluivert, Semenyo, Evanilson.

Dennis, Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Araujo, Adams, Brooks, Tavernier, Kluivert, Semenyo, Evanilson. Hibernian: Zallinger, Bushiri, Airdale, Bowie, Hoilett, K. Kedden, N. Kedden, Levitt, McGrath, Mulligan, Miller.

Interesting facts and head-to-head

Bournemouth are unbeaten in 6 of their last 8 matches.

Hibernian are unbeaten in 4 of their last 5 matches.

The teams have met only once before, in a 2023 friendly, with Bournemouth winning 4-0.

Match prediction: Bournemouth vs Hibernian

Bournemouth haven't played any official games this pre-season and are still integrating new signings and combinations. Meanwhile, Hibernian have already found their rhythm with three friendlies, two of which were high-scoring affairs. Given the Scots’ form and Bournemouth’s reshuffling, we expect an open, attacking game with goals from both sides. My bet for this match: both teams to score at odds of 1.67.