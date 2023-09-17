Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 160 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Bournemouth and Chelsea will meet in the fifth round of the English Championship. The meeting will take place on September 17. Some of the main losers of the new season will meet in this confrontation.

Bournemouth

Quite expectedly, the hosts found themselves at the bottom of the standings from the very beginning of the championship. In their opening four games of the new season they were winless and picked up just two points. The team is currently in 16th place.

At the same time, it is too early to say that the Cherries are definitely candidates for relegation from the Premier League. They had draws with Brentford and West Ham, which leaves some hope for optimism among fans.

Chelsea

Recently, the guests will soon lose the status of a top club, since they have not reached it for the second season in a row. Now Chelsea looks more like a middle peasant.

Their previous season was unsuccessful, the team finished in the middle of the table and was left without European competition for the first time in many years.

The new season with a new coach did not bring anything good and the team is in 12th place in the standings. Now they have four points.

Interesting facts

Bournemouth are winless in their last eight matches and have conceded at least two goals in their last three matches.

Prediction for the match Bournemouth - Chelsea

Chelsea is considered the favorite according to bookmakers, but in reality it is hardly stronger than the current Bournemouth. I will not choose the winner of the match, but will bet on the outcome that both teams will score. Bookmakers set odds of 1.60 for this event.