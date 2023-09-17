RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Bournemouth vs Chelsea prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023

Bournemouth vs Chelsea prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Bournemouth vs Chelsea prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023
Bournemouth Bournemouth
Premier League England Today, 09:00 Bournemouth - Chelsea
-
- : -
England, Bournemouth, Vitality Stadium
Chelsea Chelsea
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 160

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

Bournemouth and Chelsea will meet in the fifth round of the English Championship. The meeting will take place on September 17. Some of the main losers of the new season will meet in this confrontation.

Bournemouth

Quite expectedly, the hosts found themselves at the bottom of the standings from the very beginning of the championship. In their opening four games of the new season they were winless and picked up just two points. The team is currently in 16th place.

At the same time, it is too early to say that the Cherries are definitely candidates for relegation from the Premier League. They had draws with Brentford and West Ham, which leaves some hope for optimism among fans.

Chelsea

Recently, the guests will soon lose the status of a top club, since they have not reached it for the second season in a row. Now Chelsea looks more like a middle peasant.

Their previous season was unsuccessful, the team finished in the middle of the table and was left without European competition for the first time in many years.

The new season with a new coach did not bring anything good and the team is in 12th place in the standings. Now they have four points.

Interesting facts

Bournemouth are winless in their last eight matches and have conceded at least two goals in their last three matches.

Prediction for the match Bournemouth - Chelsea

Chelsea is considered the favorite according to bookmakers, but in reality it is hardly stronger than the current Bournemouth. I will not choose the winner of the match, but will bet on the outcome that both teams will score. Bookmakers set odds of 1.60 for this event.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 160

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Millwall vs Leeds prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023 Championship England Today, 07:00 Millwall vs Leeds prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023 Millwall Odds: 2.42 Leeds Recommended MelBet
Bundesliga Germany Today, 09:30 Heidenheim vs Werder Bremen prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023 FC Heidenheim Odds: 1.66 Werder Bremen Bet now Linebet
LaLiga Spain Today, 10:15 Villarreal vs Almeria prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023 Villarreal Odds: 1.83 Almeria Bet now MelBet
Ligue 1 France Today, 11:05 Marseille vs Toulouse prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023 Marseille Odds: 1.69 Toulouse Recommended BetWinner
Forecast for the match Everton - Arsenal September 16, 2023 Premier League England Today, 11:30 Everton vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on September 16, 2023 Everton Odds: 1.58 Arsenal Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:12 Carlo Ancelotti talks about Vinicius' recovery Football news Today, 05:30 Pochettino: Give us time Football news Today, 05:00 It became known why Man City postponed negotiations on a new contract with De Bruyne Football news Today, 04:30 Lunin will leave Real Madrid as a free agent Football news Today, 04:12 Pioli: I don't think I have to apologize for Inter's 1-5 defeat Football news Today, 04:00 Guardiola pleased with Doku's performance Football news Today, 03:43 Joao Felix: Happy to be in Barcelona Football news Today, 02:48 VIDEO. Inter Miami lost to Atlanta without Messi Football news Yesterday, 17:08 Ferran Torres became the first player since Messi to score for Barça from a free kick Football news Yesterday, 16:59 Barcelona crushed Betis by scoring five goals
Sport Predictions
Football Today Millwall vs Leeds prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023 Football Today Bournemouth vs Chelsea prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023 Football Today Heidenheim vs Werder Bremen prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023 Football Today Villarreal vs Almeria prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023 Football Today Marseille vs Toulouse prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023 Football Today Everton vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on September 16, 2023 Football Today Trabzonspor vs Besiktas prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023 Football Today Olympique Lyonnais - Le Havre prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023 Football Today Roma vs Empoli prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023 Football Today Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023