Bournemouth vs Aston Villa prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 10 May 2025

On May 10, 2025, the 36th round of the English Premier League will see Bournemouth host Aston Villa at home. The match is set to kick off at 18:30 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at the teams' attacking potential in this clash.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth are enjoying a confident season and, with three matchdays remaining, sit eighth in the table with 53 points. Bournemouth trail Aston Villa by seven points, and a defeat here would make their rival unreachable. To keep their hopes of direct European qualification alive, Bournemouth need nothing less than a win.

After a brief dip in form, Bournemouth have steadied the ship. The team is unbeaten in five straight games, collecting two wins and three draws. In the last round, Bournemouth pulled off an impressive 2-1 away win over Arsenal. Before that, they drew 1-1 at home against Manchester United.

However, their home form has been less convincing. In their last five home matches, Bournemouth have only managed one win, suffering three defeats and drawing once. Nevertheless, against Aston Villa at home, Bournemouth have not lost in three consecutive encounters—two wins and a draw.

Aston Villa

Having wrapped up their campaigns in other competitions, Aston Villa are now fully focused on the Premier League as they continue their push for a Champions League spot next season. The team sits seventh in the standings with 60 points. Their main goal is to break into the top five, but competition at the top is fierce, and every dropped point could prove costly.

After back-to-back defeats to Manchester City and Crystal Palace, Aston Villa bounced back with a crucial 1-0 home win over a resilient Fulham last time out. However, their away form has dipped: Villa have lost three of their last four away matches in all competitions, grabbing just one win—against Southampton, who are firmly rooted to the bottom of the table.

In the first half of the season, Aston Villa and Bournemouth played out a 1-1 draw, adding extra intrigue and motivation for this head-to-head clash between direct rivals.

Interesting facts and head-to-head stats

Bournemouth are unbeaten in their last five matches.

Over 2.5 goals have been scored in 11 of Aston Villa's last 12 matches.

Aston Villa have lost three of their last four away games.

Aston Villa have not lost to Bournemouth in their last four head-to-head meetings.

Six of the last eight encounters between these teams have featured over 2.5 goals.

Probable lineups

Bournemouth: Kepa, Zabarnyi, Araujo, Kerkez, Højsen, Adams, Cook, Tavernier, Kluivert, Semenyo, Evanilson.

Kepa, Zabarnyi, Araujo, Kerkez, Højsen, Adams, Cook, Tavernier, Kluivert, Semenyo, Evanilson. Aston Villa: Martinez, Digne, Torres, Cash, Konsa, Tielemans, Kamara, McGinn, Rogers, Asensio, Watkins.

Bournemouth vs Aston Villa match prediction

This upcoming match promises to be intense and high-scoring: both sides are direct rivals in the race for European football and neither can afford to drop points at this stage. Bournemouth need a win to keep their top-seven hopes alive, while Aston Villa are still chasing a Champions League spot. Both teams are highly motivated, and their recent form and head-to-head stats point to open, attacking football with plenty of chances. My prediction for this match is over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.62.