Bourg vs Ulm prediction and betting tips on February 6, 2024

JL Bourg vs Ulm Ratiopharm prediction
JL Bourg JL Bourg
EuroCup Today, 13:30 JL Bourg - Ulm Ratiopharm
Bourg-en-Bresse, Ekinox Arena
Ulm Ratiopharm Ulm Ratiopharm
Prediction on game Win JL Bourg
Odds: 1.65

As part of the 18th round of the EuroCup, the French team Bourg will face the German team Ulm on their home court. The experts at Dailysports have prepared their prediction for this match.

Bourg

Bourg, representing the third-strongest club in France after Paris and Monaco, has been showcasing an impressive level of play in recent months. Currently, Frederic Fauth's team leads the standings in Group B with 14 victories and three defeats. In their last two matches, Bourg secured away victories against strong opponents, Aris (76:68) and Turk Telekom (68:64). The battle for the top spot is far from decided, as the Romanian team from Cluj-Napoca is closely trailing the French. Bourg approaches the game against Ulm following a home victory over last year's champion, Monaco, with a score of 74:70 in the LNB. In the last 10 matches, Bourg has achieved nine victories, placing them in the third position in the French league standings.

Ulm

On the other hand, Ulm has been struggling lately, suffering one defeat after another. In the EuroCup, Ulm suffered a significant loss in their home match against the Greek team Aris last week (68:86). This defeat marked the fifth loss for the Germans in the last six tournament games. Currently, Jak Lakovic's team holds the fourth position in Group B with nine victories in 17 matches. Ulm enters the game against Bourg after a defeat to Alba Berlin in the domestic league (98:88). This loss was the second in a row and led to Ulm dropping to the fifth position in the Bundesliga.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • Bourg defeated Ulm at home in late November last year, but before that, the German club had won four consecutive matches.
  • In the current season, Bourg has won all home matches in the EuroCup.

Bourg vs Ulm Prediction

Bookmakers favor the success of Frederic Fauth's team, with odds of 1.65 for their victory. Bourg's current form is truly impressive, and it is unlikely that the German team will be able to stop the French representatives, especially on foreign soil.Our prediction is "Bourg to Win."

