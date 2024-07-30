Botev Plovdiv vs Panathinaikos prediction and betting tips - August 1, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.93 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

On Thursday, August 1st, Botev Plovdiv will host Panathinaikos in the second leg of the Europa League Qualification second round. The match will start at 20:00 Central European Time. The first leg in Athens ended with a 2-1 victory for Panathinaikos. The Dailysports analytics team has prepared a prediction and betting tips for this match.

Botev Plovdiv

Botev Plovdiv is a solid mid-table team in Bulgarian football. Last season, they finished seventh in the regular season of the First League and placed third in the playoff for a spot in the Conference League. However, their sensational triumph in the Bulgarian Cup, where they defeated Ludogorets 3-2 in the final, secured their place in the Europa League.

Botev has started the current season impressively. In the first round of the Europa League qualification, the "Canaries" surprisingly overcame Maribor, winning 2-1 at home and drawing 2-2 away. Additionally, Botev has collected 4 points from their first 2 matches in the First League, with a 2-2 draw against Lokomotiv Plovdiv in the derby and a 3-1 victory over Botev Vratsa. In the first leg against Panathinaikos, Botev showed resilience and had opportunities to snatch a draw.

Panathinaikos

After years of decline, Panathinaikos has recently returned to the top of Greek football. However, they finished fourth last season, behind AEK, PAOK, and Olympiacos. The "Greens" fell 8 points short of the top spot, with a critical four-match winless streak at the end of the season proving decisive. Consequently, Panathinaikos replaced the legendary Fatih Terim with former Sevilla, Uruguay national team, and Inter Miami coach Diego Alonso.

The Greek Super League has yet to start, so the match against Botev was Panathinaikos's first of the season. The club has been active in the transfer market, bringing in players like winger Tete, goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski, Tin Jedvaj, George Baldock, and Nemanja Maksimović.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

Botev Plovdiv and Panathinaikos have never played against each other before.

Panathinaikos has lost their last two official away matches.

Botev Plovdiv is facing a Greek team for the second time, while Panathinaikos is playing a Bulgarian team for the fifth time.

Botev Plovdiv vs Panathinaikos prediction

Panathinaikos is the stronger team in terms of individual skill, but they have no reason to take unnecessary risks and push forward. I expect a low-scoring match and am betting on under 2.5 goals.