Dailysports Predictions Basketball Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks prediction and bet for the May 6, 2025 game

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks prediction and bet for the May 6, 2025 game

Luis Torres Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks prediction Photo: https://x.com/50NuancesDeNBA/Author unknownn
Boston Celtics Boston Celtics
NBA 05 may 2025, 19:00 Boston Celtics - New York Knicks
Boston, TD Garden
New York Knicks New York Knicks
On May 6, 2025, TD Garden in Boston will host a showdown between two of the Eastern Conference's top NBA teams. In Game 1 of the conference semifinals, the Boston Celtics will take on the New York Knicks. Both teams advanced confidently through the previous playoff round and are now ready to battle for a spot in the finals. Let's take a closer look at the best bet for this matchup.

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics enter the Eastern Conference semifinals in outstanding form. The team delivered a consistent regular season, finishing second with a 61–21 record. In the opening round of the playoffs, Joe Mazzulla’s squad faced the Orlando Magic and put on a display of confident, mature basketball.

Two commanding home victories—103:86 and 109:100—set the tone for the series. Despite a narrow defeat in their first road game, 93:95, Boston quickly regained momentum by winning the fourth game 107:98. The series was decided in Game 5, where the Celtics routed Orlando 120:89. Jayson Tatum emerged as one of the series’ standout performers, scoring over 35 points in each of the last three games and recording a spectacular double-double in the decisive matchup: 35 points, 8 rebounds, and 10 assists.

The Celtics continue to showcase their championship ambitions, dispatching opponents with confidence and playing high-quality, well-balanced basketball. In the upcoming clash with the New York Knicks, they aim to reaffirm their status as one of the East's top contenders.

New York Knicks

The New York Knicks finished the regular season third in the Eastern Conference with a 51–31 record, showing solid play and earning a deserved advantage in the opening playoff round. Their opponent was the sixth-seeded Detroit Pistons, and the series turned out to be far more intense than anticipated.

A convincing 123:112 win in Game 1 suggested smooth sailing, but the Knicks unexpectedly dropped Game 2, 94:100. The series shifted to Detroit, where both games became true thrillers. New York edged out the hosts in both contests—118:116 and 94:93—bringing the series back to Madison Square Garden. However, the Knicks failed to close it out at home, losing a tight battle and being forced into a Game 6 return trip to Detroit. There, Jalen Brunson took charge, pouring in 40 points and becoming the hero of the game, which secured the Knicks a 4-2 series victory.

The next round poses a much sterner test for New York—the Boston Celtics. Head-to-head meetings this season have been tough: the Knicks lost the first three games by wide margins and only managed to put up a fight in the fourth, falling just short in overtime in April. Given this, the Knicks’ motivation to finally overcome their arch-rival will be sky-high.

Interesting facts and head-to-head meetings

  • The teams have met 4 times this season, with Boston winning each game.
  • Boston has won 6 of its last 7 games.
  • Boston is on a 7-game home winning streak.
  • New York has won 5 of its last 6 road games.
  • Boston has come out on top in 9 of the last 10 head-to-head matchups.

Prediction for Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks

The Boston Celtics sailed through the first round, displaying dominance on both ends of the court and hitting their stride at just the right time. New York, meanwhile, spent considerable energy in a grueling series with Detroit and has yet to crack Boston's defense this season. Given the visitors’ fatigue and the hosts’ deep rotation, backing a decisive Celtics win looks justified. My pick for this game is a Boston Celtics victory with a -7 point spread at odds of 1.66.

Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
