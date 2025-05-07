Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks. Prediction and bet for the game on May 8, 2025

Prediction on game W1(-9,5) Odds: 1.84 Betwinner Bonus Code DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied 4.75 Bet now

On May 8, the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks will play their second game of the NBA playoff series. Here’s my take on the best bet for this exciting matchup.

Boston Celtics

The Celtics’ main objective this season is to defend their championship title. They delivered a consistent performance during the regular season, ultimately finishing second in the Eastern Conference. In the playoffs, Boston handled the Orlando Magic in the first round, winning the series 4-1.

The series against the Knicks started with a painful defeat for Boston. It seemed the Celtics believed in victory too early, as they were up by 20 points during the third quarter. But the game went to overtime, where the reigning champions fell at home, 105-108. Now, the immediate task is to tie the series and then bring their best basketball to the road games. Porziņģis and Hauser will both miss the upcoming match, though neither can be considered a key player.

New York Knicks

The Knicks looked solid in the regular season, finishing third in their conference. The first round of the playoffs was challenging; they edged out the Detroit Pistons 4-2, although it felt like their opponents looked at least as good.

In the successful first game against the Celtics, Brunson and Anunoby stood out, each scoring 29 points. Even after their opening road win, New York is still the underdog in this series. The team has no injury concerns heading into the second game.

Match facts

Boston has won 31 out of 45 home games this season.

The Knicks have played four road games in these playoffs, winning every one.

The odds for this matchup are: Home win – 1.16, Away win – 5.4.

H2H

The Celtics swept all four regular season games against the Knicks, but New York leads the playoff series 1-0 so far.

Prediction

The Celtics will be driven by a thirst for revenge in this matchup, and bookmakers consider them heavy favorites. The Knicks have already proven they can beat the champs, even on their home court. I expect Boston to maintain focus throughout the game, so I’m backing the hosts to win with a -9.5 point spread.