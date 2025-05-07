RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Basketball Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks. Prediction and bet for the game on May 8, 2025

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks. Prediction and bet for the game on May 8, 2025

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports's expert
Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks prediction Photo: https://elitesportsny.com/ Author unknown
Boston Celtics Boston Celtics
NBA Today, 19:00 Boston Celtics - New York Knicks
Boston, TD Garden
New York Knicks New York Knicks
Prediction on game W1(-9,5)
Odds: 1.84
Betwinner Bonus Code
DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied
Betwinner 4.75
Bet now

On May 8, the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks will play their second game of the NBA playoff series. Here’s my take on the best bet for this exciting matchup.

Boston Celtics

The Celtics’ main objective this season is to defend their championship title. They delivered a consistent performance during the regular season, ultimately finishing second in the Eastern Conference. In the playoffs, Boston handled the Orlando Magic in the first round, winning the series 4-1.

The series against the Knicks started with a painful defeat for Boston. It seemed the Celtics believed in victory too early, as they were up by 20 points during the third quarter. But the game went to overtime, where the reigning champions fell at home, 105-108. Now, the immediate task is to tie the series and then bring their best basketball to the road games. Porziņģis and Hauser will both miss the upcoming match, though neither can be considered a key player.

New York Knicks

The Knicks looked solid in the regular season, finishing third in their conference. The first round of the playoffs was challenging; they edged out the Detroit Pistons 4-2, although it felt like their opponents looked at least as good.

In the successful first game against the Celtics, Brunson and Anunoby stood out, each scoring 29 points. Even after their opening road win, New York is still the underdog in this series. The team has no injury concerns heading into the second game.

Match facts

  • Boston has won 31 out of 45 home games this season.
  • The Knicks have played four road games in these playoffs, winning every one.
  • The odds for this matchup are: Home win – 1.16, Away win – 5.4.

H2H

The Celtics swept all four regular season games against the Knicks, but New York leads the playoff series 1-0 so far.

Prediction

The Celtics will be driven by a thirst for revenge in this matchup, and bookmakers consider them heavy favorites. The Knicks have already proven they can beat the champs, even on their home court. I expect Boston to maintain focus throughout the game, so I’m backing the hosts to win with a -9.5 point spread.

Prediction on game W1(-9,5)
Odds: 1.84
Betwinner Bonus Code
DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied
Betwinner 4.75
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Sara Errani vs Naomi Osaka prediction WTA Rome Masters Today, 05:00 Sara Errani vs Naomi Osaka prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2025 Sara Errani Odds: 1.84 Naomi Osaka Recommended Melbet
Pathum United vs Buriram United prediction ASEAN Club Championship Today, 06:00 Pathum United vs Buriram United prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 7, 2025 Pathum United Odds: 1.59 Buriram United Bet now 1Win
El Gouna FC vs Modern Sport FC prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 10:00 El-Gouna vs Modern Sport: Can Modern Sport cling to Premier League survival? El Gouna FC Odds: 1.68 Modern Sport FC Bet now 1Win
Al-Ahli Jeddah vs Al-Taawoun prediction Pro League Saudi Arabia Today, 12:25 Al-Ahli vs Al Taawoun prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 7, 2025 Al-Ahli Jeddah Odds: 1.81 Al-Taawoun Recommended 1Win
Ismaily SC vs ENPPI prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 13:00 Ismaily vs ENPPI prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – May 7, 2025 Ismaily SC Odds: 1.97 ENPPI Bet now Melbet
Paris Saint-Germain vs Arsenal prediction Champions League Today, 15:00 PSG vs Arsenal: Who will become the second UEFA Champions League finalist? Paris Saint-Germain Odds: 1.74 Arsenal Bet now 1Win
Deportivo Tachira vs LDU de Quito prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 18:00 Deportivo Táchira vs LDU Quito, H2H and probable line-ups – May 8, 2025 Deportivo Tachira Odds: 1.52 LDU de Quito Recommended 1xBet
Bahia vs Nacional prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 18:00 Bahia vs Nacional prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 8, 2025 Bahia Odds: 1.55 Nacional Bet now 1Win
Universidad de Chile vs Estudiantes prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 20:30 Universidad de Chile vs Estudiantes: showdown for group leadership Universidad de Chile Odds: 1.89 Estudiantes Bet now 1Win
Cerro Porteno vs Palmeiras prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 20:30 Cerro Porteño vs Palmeiras prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – May 8, 2025 Cerro Porteno Odds: 1.79 Palmeiras Recommended 22Bet
Central Cordoba de Santiago vs Flamengo prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 20:30 Central Cordoba vs Flamengo prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 8, 2025 Central Cordoba de Santiago Odds: 1.76 Flamengo Bet now 1xBet
Sporting Cristal vs Bolivar prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 22:00 Sporting Cristal vs Bolivar prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 8, 2025 Sporting Cristal Odds: 1.65 Bolivar Bet now 1xBet
Upcoming matches
All
Mamelodi Sundowns - : - Chippa United Today, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Mamelodi Sundowns
-
Chippa United
-
13:30
Paris Saint-Germain - : - Arsenal Today, 15:00 Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain
-
Arsenal
-
15:00
Deportivo Tachira - : - LDU de Quito Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Deportivo Tachira
-
LDU de Quito
-
18:00
Bahia - : - Nacional Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Bahia
-
Nacional
-
18:00
Central Cordoba de Santiago - : - Flamengo Today, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Central Cordoba de Santiago
-
Flamengo
-
20:30
Cerro Porteno - : - Palmeiras Today, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Cerro Porteno
-
Palmeiras
-
20:30
Universidad de Chile - : - Estudiantes Today, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Universidad de Chile
-
Estudiantes
-
20:30
Sporting Cristal - : - Bolivar Today, 22:00 Copa Libertadores
Sporting Cristal
-
Bolivar
-
22:00
Chelsea - : - Djurgaarden 08 may 2025, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Chelsea
-
Djurgaarden
-
15:00
Manchester United - : - Athletic Club 08 may 2025, 15:00 Europa League
Manchester United
-
Athletic Club
-
15:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 03:14 Martinez spits at Acerbi during Inter’s second goal? Barcelona player clarifies the incident Football news Today, 02:46 Losers of the day. Inter fans left the stadium at 2-3 and couldn’t get back in Football news Today, 02:25 "We will be back, have no doubt." Yamal addresses fans after defeat to Inter Football news Today, 01:48 Flick dissatisfied with referee's performance in clash against Inter Hockey news Today, 01:25 Stanley Cup 2025: schedule, results, and playoff bracket Basketball news Today, 01:04 NBA 2024/25: schedule, results and playoff bracket Football news Today, 00:35 Chivas Set for Summer Squad Overhaul With Several Players Expected to Leave Football news Today, 00:00 Flamengo Arrives in Santiago del Estero Ahead of Crucial Match Against Central Córdoba Football news Yesterday, 23:30 Chivas Pursue Jonathan Gómez from PAOK Football news Yesterday, 23:05 Atlético Set to Join USL Championship in 2027 After Identity Reveal in Garland
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores