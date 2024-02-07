RU RU NG NG
Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024

Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024

Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks prediction
Boston Celtics Boston Celtics
NBA Today, 19:30 Boston Celtics - Atlanta Hawks
Boston , TD Garden
Atlanta Hawks Atlanta Hawks
Prediction on game Total over 240,5
Odds: 1.61

The NBA regular season promises an abundance of basketball on February 8th, and therefore, we have prepared our prediction for the Boston Celtics versus the Atlanta Hawks match.

Boston Celtics

In the regular season, Boston has performed exceptionally well, leading comfortably in the East with a 76% win rate, securing victory in 38 out of 50 matches. In their recent encounter, they effortlessly defeated Memphis 131-91 on their home court. Multiple role players contributed to their success, with a total of 14 basketballers participating in the match, only one failing to score. With such performance, Boston is undoubtedly a championship contender; the key now is to conserve energy for the playoffs.

Atlanta Hawks

For Atlanta, the outlook is less promising, with only 22 victories in 50 matches, placing them tenth in the conference. Their closest pursuer trails by two wins, while they are tied with Chicago at the same win count, albeit with an extra game in hand. Currently, their primary objective is to maintain their position in the top ten, as aspirations for more seem unlikely. In their recent outing, the Hawks succumbed to the Clippers in a thrilling contest, losing 144-149, unable to contain Leonard and Harden within the opponent's lineup, thus halting their four-game winning streak.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • The opponents met once this season, with Boston securing a home victory with a score of 113-103.
  • The Celtics boast the best home record in the league, with 23 victories in 26 matches.
  • Atlanta has managed only 10 wins out of 24 away games.

Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction

Bookmakers show little doubt in the home team's victory, considering Boston as the clear favorite, a sentiment difficult to dispute. While the Celtics demonstrate formidable strength on their home court, their high standing in the league table might lead to complacency. Atlanta carries motivation, although consistency remains an issue. We find the over 240.5 total points wager to be particularly intriguing.

Prediction on game Total over 240,5
Odds: 1.61

