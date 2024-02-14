Boston Celtics - Brooklyn Nets prediction and betting tips on February 15, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 230,5 Odds: 1.77 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On Thursday there will be a lot of basketball, including between themselves will play Boston Celtics - Brooklyn Nets, the forecast for the match of these rivals is compiled by our analysts.

Boston Celtics



The current season is going brilliantly for the Celtics, the team is leading the East and is the best team in the league with a solid 42 wins and 12 losses. The closest competitor Boston is ahead by 7 wins, even though they have played two more games. They managed to beat Brooklyn away with a score of 118:110, and Tatum had a strong game with 41 points and 14 rebounds. For the Celtics, the mentioned victory was the fifth in a row.



Brooklyn Nets



The Nets are not doing well, the team is only 11th in the conference, three wins behind the top ten, with a game in hand. As we have already written, the last game Brooklyn lost on its home floor to Boston, this defeat was the fourth in five games. The team is not in the best shape, in addition, the result always presses, because we must fight to get into the playoffs.



Interesting facts about the match and history of personal meetings



The rivals crossed paths three times this season, in all cases Boston won, twice away and once in their arena.

The Celtics play phenomenally at home, 25 wins in 28 meetings.

Brooklyn has just 8 wins in 23 road meetings.



Boston Celtics - Brooklyn Nets Prediction



Judging by the quotes, bookmakers have no doubts in the victory of the hosts of the parquet. Boston is very good and plays very well on their parquet, but Brooklyn is not in the best shape. We also think that the Celtics should win, though we need to think with what handicap, because it makes no sense to take a simple win. As a result, we take the bet total less than 230 points and do not get into the outcomes.