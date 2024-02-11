Boston Bruins vs Tampa Bay Lightning prediction and betting tips on February 14, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 6 Odds: 1.95 100% Bonus up to $108 4.75 Bet now

In the regular NHL championship, there will be a match between Boston and Tampa. The meeting will take place on the night of Wednesday, February 14th. The game is scheduled to start at 01:00 Central European Time.

Boston Bruins

The Bruins are having an outstanding season. After 52 games, the team from Boston leads the Eastern Conference standings. With 73 points and 178 goals scored, Boston is one of the most prolific teams in the league. The leader of the Bruins, David Pastrnak, is also having a great season, with 75 points (goals + assists).

Tampa Bay Lightning

Tampa, after a disappointing start, has picked up and is fighting quite successfully for playoff spots. Interestingly, the Lightning's offensive line is one of the best in the league, but the team cannot boast a reliable defense, conceding 175 goals. It's worth noting that Tampa's forward Nikita Kucherov currently leads the list of top scorers of the season, with 33 goals and 56 assists.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

Boston has lost three of their last four home games.

Tampa has had mixed results on the road, with five wins and five losses in their last ten games.

Boston has won the last four games against the Lightning on their home ice.

Boston Bruins vs Tampa Bay Lightning Prediction

Both teams play aggressive hockey, and their matches often end with a high number of goals. I suggest betting on the total goals being over 6.