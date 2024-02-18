Boston Bruins vs Dallas Stars prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 6 Odds: 1.66 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

The upcoming Monday stands out for hosting numerous NHL regular season games at convenient times for European viewers, offering not only the opportunity to place bets but also to watch the matches. Our experts have prepared their prediction for the Boston Bruins versus Dallas Stars match.

Boston Bruins

The regular season has been going reasonably well for the Bruins, but currently, the team is experiencing a downturn, having suffered four consecutive defeats. In their last match, they lost in overtime to the Los Angeles Kings at home, despite holding a two-goal lead. This string of setbacks has led to their loss of leadership in the conference; Boston now sits in second place in the East, trailing Florida by two points.

Dallas Stars

In their conference, the Stars also hold the second position, trailing the leader by 65 points, with a game in hand. In their last encounter, Dallas lost 3-4 at home to Edmonton, conceding the decisive goal just 30 seconds into overtime while shorthanded. This setback interrupted their three-game winning streak. The team appears solid, with a substantial reserve of strength, ensuring they will have no trouble making the playoffs.

Noteworthy Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

The opponents faced off once this season, with Boston securing an away victory with a score of 3-2.

Dallas performs solidly on the road, with 17 wins and 10 losses.

Boston has won 17 times and lost 12 times at home, including the last four meetings.

Boston Bruins vs Dallas Stars Prediction

Both teams are having strong seasons, occupying leading positions in their respective conferences. However, if we compare them objectively, the clubs have accumulated an equal number of points. On paper, Boston holds a slight advantage, attributed to their home arena, although we must not overlook the Bruins' current downturn. This time around, we do not anticipate high-scoring hockey, hence we opt for a wager on under 6 goals scored.