Boston Bruins - Toronto Maple Leafs prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023

Boston Bruins - Toronto Maple Leafs prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023

Oliver White
Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs prediction
Boston Bruins Boston Bruins
NHL 02 dec 2023, 17:30 Boston Bruins - Toronto Maple Leafs
Boston, TD Garden
Boston, TD Garden
Toronto Maple Leafs Toronto Maple Leafs
Prediction on game W1(0)
Odds: 1.58

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In the framework of the regular season of the NHL there will be a match between Boston and Toronto. The meeting will take place at TD Garden on the night of November 3. The game is scheduled to start at 00:30 CET.

Boston Bruins

The team was founded back in 1924 and is one of the oldest in the NHL. The Bruins were the first American team in the National Hockey League and have won six Stanley Cups in their history. The last championship dates back to 2011.

The team entered the new season more than confident. Boston lost only once in eight games, and that in overtime in a match against Anaheim. The Bruins are at the top of the Eastern Conference table.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The club from Toronto is the record holder in name changes. The current name is the fourth. Toronto (1917-1918); Toronto Arenas (1918-1919); Toronto St. Patrick's (1919-1927); Toronto Maple Leafs (since 1927). In doing so, the team has never left Toronto.

"Leafs" in their history 13 times won the NHL titles, but the last success dates back to 1967. Last season, Toronto lost in the quarterfinals of the playoffs to Florida. And the new season started relatively well. Toronto scored 11 points after nine games and settled in seventh place in the Eastern Conference.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

  • Boston has not lost in regulation time for ten games in the NHL.
  • Toronto lost the last two duels.
  • Boston Bruins celebrated victory in the previous three face-to-face meetings.

Prediction

The hosts are much better to start the new season and will be the favorite of this game. I propose to bet on a win for Boston with a handicap of 0.

Prediction on game W1(0)
Odds: 1.58

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
