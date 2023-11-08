RU RU NG NG
Boston Bruins - New York Islanders prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023

Steven Perez Steven Perez Dailysports expert
Boston Bruins vs New York Islanders prediction
Boston Bruins Boston Bruins
NHL Today, 18:00 Boston Bruins - New York Islanders
Boston , TD Garden
New York Islanders New York Islanders
Prediction on game Win Boston Bruins
Odds: 1.75

On the night of Thursday 9 November and Friday 10 November, the National Hockey League regular season match will take place. The Boston Bruins will host the New York Islanders at the TD Garden arena. The match will start at 1:00 CET.

Boston Bruins

The team suffered its second defeat of the season, losing away to Detroit with a score of 5-4. However, in the next game, the Bears recovered and defeated Dallas 3-2. Currently, Boston is not experiencing any problems. The team has won 10 games, lost once in regular time and once in overtime. The Bruins have 21 points and lead the Eastern Conference.

Boston's best player is David Pastrnak. In 12 games, the hockey player scored 17 points, scoring nine goals and giving eight assists. However, the Bruins have injury problems. Five players are in the team's infirmary at once, and three of them are defencemen.

New York Islanders

The Islanders did not start the season so well. In 11 games, the team from New York scored 13 points and is in ninth place in the Eastern Conference. In their last five games, they lost three times and conceded four goals in each of those games.

Bo Horvat is the team's top scorer with nine points. However, the problem is that the hockey player suffered a lower-body injury, so his participation in the match against Boston is currently in doubt.

Prediction

Looking at the recent performances of both teams, we can imagine that there will be a sufficient number of goals scored. In addition, we cannot rule out the form of the teams, and the Bruins are currently in a better position. Therefore, my bet is on a Boston victory in regulation and at least three goals for the Bears.

Prediction on game Win Boston Bruins
Odds: 1.75

