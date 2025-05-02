RU RU ES ES FR FR
Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Hoffenheim: Can Gladbach close in on European qualification?

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Hoffenheim: Can Gladbach close in on European qualification?

Miguel Solomons
Bundesliga Germany 03 may 2025, 09:30 Borussia Moenchengladbach - Hoffenheim
Germany, Monchengladbach, Borussia-Park
In Matchday 32 of the Bundesliga, Borussia Mönchengladbach will host Hoffenheim at home on Saturday, May 3, at 15:30 Central European Time. I’m offering a bet on goals in this clash.

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Hoffenheim: facts and head-to-head

  • Borussia are winless in four consecutive matches and have lost their last three games.
  • Hoffenheim have claimed just one victory in their last seven league outings and have lost two on the bounce.
  • Hoffe have suffered three straight away defeats.
  • After 31 rounds, Hoffenheim have conceded 58 goals – the fourth-worst defensive record in the league.
  • Gladbach fail to score in only 9% of their matches, while Hoffenheim go scoreless in 21% of games.
  • Borussia score over 1.5 goals in 88% of their matches this season, Hoffenheim in 86%.
  • Hoffenheim win without conceding in just 7% of their fixtures.
  • In the reverse fixture, Borussia edged Hoffenheim 2-1. In the last five head-to-heads, Gladbach have won four times, Hoffe once.

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Hoffenheim: match preview

With just three rounds remaining in the Bundesliga, Borussia Mönchengladbach are still in the hunt for a European spot. The Foals have collected 44 points from 31 games and sit ninth in the table. They trail sixth place by only four points, so hopes of finishing in a European berth are alive. However, their form has been disappointing: four matches without a win, including three defeats. Victory is absolutely essential to stay in the race.

Hoffenheim finished very high last season and played in this year’s Europa League, but this Bundesliga campaign has been a struggle. Currently 15th with 30 points from 31 matches, Hoffe are just five points clear of the relegation playoff zone. While their chances of survival look reasonable, the run-in is brutal: up next are Borussia Mönchengladbach, Wolfsburg, and Bayern Munich. Defensive frailties are a major concern, with 58 goals conceded – the league’s fourth-worst tally.

Probable line-ups

  • Borussia Mönchengladbach: Omlin; Scally, Chiarodia, Sander, Ullrich; Reitz, Weigl; Honorat, Pléa, Hack; Kleindienst
  • Hoffenheim: Philipp; Chaves, Østigård, N’Soki; Kadeřábek, Stach, Bischof, Bültner; Toure, Kramarić; Hložek

Prediction

Both teams are still motivated, and I expect a high-scoring encounter. My bet: over 3 goals with odds of 1.71.

