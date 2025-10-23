Prediction on game Total over 3.5 Odds: 1.67 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On October 25, 2025, in Matchday 8 of the Bundesliga, Borussia Moenchengladbach will host Bayern Munich. The match is scheduled to kick off at 15:30 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the potential outcome of this clash.

Borussia Moenchengladbach

Borussia Mönchengladbach are going through a difficult period. Since the end of last season, the team’s problems have been evident — they finished the campaign on a seven-game winless streak. The start of this season has only continued that negative trend. After seven league rounds, Mönchengladbach remain without a single victory, earning only three draws.

Their only win so far came in the DFB-Pokal, where they defeated a lower-division side to advance to the next round, where they will soon face Karlsruher.

In the Bundesliga, the team currently sit bottom of the table with 3 points, having scored 6 goals and conceded 15 — one of the worst defensive records in the league.

At home, Borussia have also struggled: 4 matches, 2 draws, and 2 defeats, with both draws finishing 0–0. In home head-to-heads against Bayern, they’ve lost their last two meetings. Given their current form, ending this run will be an extremely tough task.

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich continue to show absolutely dominant form. Just like last season, the team remain incredibly productive and consistent, displaying remarkable attacking efficiency in all competitions.

Since the start of the season, Bayern have not drawn a single match, winning 12 consecutive games across all competitions. In the Bundesliga, they lead the table with 21 points, scoring 27 goals and conceding only 4 — the best attack and defence in the league.

The team’s key man, Harry Kane, tops both the club and Bundesliga scoring charts with 12 goals and 3 assists. On the European stage, Bayern have been equally strong — during midweek, they beat Club Brugge 4–0 in the Champions League. The Bavarians now have 3 wins from 3 group-stage matches, boasting an impressive 12:2 goal difference. Kane has already scored 5 goals in the competition, sharing the top scorer position with Kylian Mbappé.

In terms of scoring form, Bayern have been exceptional — over 3.5 goals were scored in 9 of their last 11 games. In fact, every match they’ve played this season has featured over 2.5 goals.

Bayern also dominate in the head-to-head record, having won 4 straight meetings against Borussia.

Probable Lineups

Borussia Mönchengladbach: Nicolas, Scally, Elvedi, Diks, Friedrich, Reitz, Castrop, Sander, Engelhardt, Neuhaus, Tabakovic

Nicolas, Scally, Elvedi, Diks, Friedrich, Reitz, Castrop, Sander, Engelhardt, Neuhaus, Tabakovic Bayern Munich: Neuer, Boey, Tah, Upamecano, Laimer, Pavlovic, Kimmich, Dias, Jackson, Olise, Kane

Key Facts and Head-to-Head

Borussia Mönchengladbach have failed to win 5 of their last 6 matches.

Over 3.5 goals have been scored in 3 of Borussia’s last 4 matches.

Both teams scored in 4 of Borussia’s last 5 matches.

Bayern Munich have won 16 of their last 17 matches.

Bayern Munich have won 8 of their last 9 away matches.

Bayern Munich have scored first in 16 of their last 17 matches.

Bayern Munich have won their last 4 head-to-head meetings.

Borussia Moenchengladbach — Bayern Munich Prediction

At the moment, both teams are in completely different shapes. Borussia Mönchengladbach look nothing like themselves — the football they show now is far from what we’ve seen from them in recent years. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich are simply unstoppable, coming into this game as clear favourites. However, looking at the broader head-to-head history, Borussia have often caused Bayern problems — scoring in 8 of their last 10 meetings. Considering Bayern’s current form and Borussia’s motivation to end their poor run, we can expect an open and attacking match with plenty of goals from both sides. My bet for this match: Over 3.5 total goals at odds of 1.67.