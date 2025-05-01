Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg prediction: can both teams find the net?

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.59 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On Saturday, April 3, in the 32nd round of the Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund will host Wolfsburg. Kick-off is scheduled for 18:30 Central European Time. I’m placing my bet on goals in this match.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history

Borussia Dortmund have won 3 of their last 5 home Bundesliga matches.

In their last three home games across all competitions, Borussia Dortmund have scored 9 goals.

Wolfsburg are on a 7-match winless streak.

In week 15 of this season, Borussia Dortmund beat Wolfsburg 3-1. However, in the German Cup, the “Wolves” came out on top 1-0.

Match preview

Just a few weeks ago, Borussia Dortmund’s position in the Bundesliga was nothing short of disastrous. The team was sitting in 11th place and their chances of qualifying for the Champions League looked slim. But thanks to rivals slipping up and a strong run of results, the Black-and-Yellows have climbed to sixth. With three games to go, they are now just three points behind the top four.

In the previous round, Niko Kovac’s side snatched a dramatic victory against Hoffenheim (3-2), having earlier defeated Borussia Mönchengladbach (3-2) and taken points off Bayern (2-2). Dortmund have collected 13 points from their last five Bundesliga matches—an excellent return.

Wolfsburg, on the other hand, were recently fighting for a European spot, but a dreadful run of form has ended those hopes. With 39 points, the “Wolves” are only 12th in the table and have little left to play for this season.

Ralph Hasenhüttl’s side have been badly hit by injuries at the business end of the campaign, which has taken its toll. In their last outing, Wolfsburg lost to Freiburg (0-1); before that, they managed a draw against Mainz (1-1), suffered a 2-3 defeat to RB Leipzig and lost 0-1 to Union. Over the last six rounds, Wolfsburg have picked up just a single point.

Probable line-ups

Borussia Dortmund: Kobel; Süle, Anton, Bensebaini; Ryerson, Can, Nmecha, Svensson; Brandt, Adeyemi; Guirassy

Kobel; Süle, Anton, Bensebaini; Ryerson, Can, Nmecha, Svensson; Brandt, Adeyemi; Guirassy Wolfsburg: Grabara; Fischer, Vavro, Koulierakis; Kaminski, Dardai, Gerhardt, Maehle; Wimmer; Wind, Amoura

Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg prediction

Borussia Dortmund are the favorites here, but their defensive issues haven’t gone away. I’m backing both teams to score in this one.