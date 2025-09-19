Prediction on game Total over 3 Odds: 1.67 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On September 21 at 19:30 Central European Time, Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg will square off in the fourth round of the Bundesliga. Read on for an in-depth look at the head-to-head, probable lineups, and our match prediction.

Match preview

Borussia, under the guidance of Niko Kovac, have already played five matches in the 2025/26 season: two draws and three wins. The season kicked off with a German Cup victory over Essen (1-0), followed by a high-scoring draw against St. Pauli (3-3) in the league—a result the Black and Yellows quickly put behind them with convincing wins over Union Berlin (3-0) and Heidenheim (2-0). Midweek, Dortmund delivered a thriller against Juventus, drawing 4-4 in a Champions League clash that saw all their goals come in the second half and the lead change hands three times, right up to the 90+4 minute mark.

Borussia have been serving up emotional rollercoasters and spectacular football this season, keeping neutrals entertained and their own fans on the edge of their seats. Their matches are must-watch events, and this weekend promises more of the same.

Wolfsburg, having finished low in the table last season, missed out on European competitions and thus enjoyed a full week of rest. After demolishing Hemelinhenn in the German Cup (9-0), Wolfsburg have picked up five points in the Bundesliga, beating Heidenheim (3-1) and drawing with both Mainz (1-1) and Cologne (3-3), the latter after conceding an equalizer in the 15th minute of stoppage time in the second half.

Daniel Bauer’s side play an open brand of football, leaving plenty of space at the back but also launching a variety of attacks—ranging from intricate passing moves to dangerous set pieces.

Probable lineups

Borussia: Kobel, Ryerson, Anton, Bensebaini, Couto, Nmecha, Gross, Svensson, Adeyemi, Beier, Guirassy



Wolfsburg: Grabara, Fischer, Jenz, Koulierakis, Mæhle, Arnold, Vini Souza, Skov Olsen, Majer, Wimmer, Amoura

Match facts and head-to-head

In the last five meetings, Borussia have won three times, with one draw and one win for Wolfsburg

In three out of five matches this season, Borussia have scored at least three goals

Wolfsburg have conceded in every league match so far

Prediction

Despite Borussia’s taxing and emotional Champions League clash midweek, I expect the Black and Yellows to deliver another high-scoring performance with plenty of chances. Kovac’s team know how to attack, and given Wolfsburg’s defensive frailties, Dortmund won’t need many opportunities to find the net. My prediction: over 3 goals at 1.67 odds.