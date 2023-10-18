RU RU NG NG
Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023

Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen prediction
Bundesliga Germany 20 oct 2023, 14:30 Borussia Dortmund - Werder Bremen
Germany, Dortmund, Signal Iduna Park
Borussia will compete with Werder Bremen as part of the 8th round of the German Bundesliga. The battle will take place at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund on October 20 and will start at 20:30 CET.

Borussia Dortmund


Having gone through a crazy ending of the previous season, Borussia is again among the contenders for the title. Edin Terzic’s wards have not demonstrated outstanding performance in the Bundesliga yet, but are regularly gaining the points. The team has not lost at the inner arena in the current draw. Borussia is in the 4th place in the German championship standings. “The Bumblebees” have got 17 points after 7 matches. At the same time, it is worth noting that the gap from the leading opponent, Bayer, is only 2 points.

As for the Champions League, Borussia, after an away defeat made by PSG, played a home draw with Milan from Italy.

Werder


The team looked great a year ago, after the promotion from the second division of the country. Still, by and large, Füllkrug and the company’s passion lasted only for the initial period, until the World Championship. Then, “the Musicians” usually did not make any surprise (one way or another, 36 points were enough to take the 13th final place, which means that they protected themselves from returning to the 2. Bundesliga).

Füllkrug left (to Borussia) and Werder, having got 6 points, is in the 14th position in the Bundesliga table without him.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head


• Borussia has not lost the home confrontations since April.
• Werder Bremen, if we take into account 12 previous away matches, has won only once.
• The opponents have not played a draw since 2019. The head-to-head matches, as a rule, brought a lot of goals.

Prediction


I think that this time the teams will please the fans with an effective performance. I bet that Borussia and Werder will exchange the goals.

