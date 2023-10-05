Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023

Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.63 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the context of the seventh round of the German Bundesliga, Borussia will host the capital-based Union on Saturday, October 7th, at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund. The match is scheduled to kick off at 15:30 Central European Time.

Borussia Dortmund

After the dramatic conclusion of the previous season, Borussia is not currently seen as a top contender for the title. Under the management of Edin Terzic, the team hasn't displayed outstanding performance in the Bundesliga but has been consistently earning points. The team has remained unbeaten at home and currently occupies the fourth position in the German league table. Borussia has gathered 14 points from six matches, with only a 2-point gap separating them from the leading Bayer Leverkusen.

In the UEFA Champions League, Borussia Dortmund played to a draw against Italian giants Milan at their home stadium following a previous away defeat to PSG.

Union Berlin

Union Berlin is a modest yet distinctive German football club. The team has been competing in the Bundesliga for only five consecutive years but has shown steady progress in European competitions. Notably, Union Berlin improves its league position season after season. In the previous campaign, the team finished in fourth place, earning them a debut in the UEFA Champions League. There, Union Berlin suffered two disappointing defeats, first to Real Madrid due to a goal scored in the 94th minute and then to Braga under similar circumstances.

In the current Bundesliga season, Union Berlin's performance has been subpar. After winning their first two matches, they have lost all subsequent games and currently occupy the 11th position in the league.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

Union Berlin has lost six consecutive matches.

Borussia Dortmund has kept clean sheets in three of their last four home games.

In Bundesliga history, the two teams have never played to a draw, with their head-to-head record standing at 4 wins each.

Prediction

The hosts are clear favorites, and considering their previous encounters, I anticipate a high-scoring match. Therefore, I will place my bet on Total Over 2.5 goals.