RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Borussia Dortmund vs Milan prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023

Borussia Dortmund vs Milan prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Borussia Dortmund vs AC Milan prediction
Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund
Champions League 04 oct 2023, 15:00 Borussia Dortmund - AC Milan
-
- : -
International, Dortmund, Signal Iduna Park
AC Milan AC Milan
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.78

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

There will be a hot battle between Borussia Dortmund and Milan as part of the 2nd round of the group stage of the Champions League. The match will take place within the Group F at Signal Iduna Park and will start at 21:00 CET.

Borussia Dortmund


Borussia does not look like a contender for the title after the crazy outcome of the previous season. Edin Terzic’s team has not demonstrated outstanding performance in the Bundesliga yet, but is regularly gaining the points. It has not lost at the inner arena. Borussia is in the 4th place in the German championship standings.

Still, there is nothing to boast about in the Champions League. Dortmund is in a very difficult group with Milan, Newcastle and PSG. It was “the Bumblebees” who lost without a chance in the opening match of the group stage.

Milan


“The Rossoneri”, after a spectacular failure in the derby with Inter (it was defeated with a 1-5 score), managed to start with a home draw with English Newcastle in the group of the Champions League. Still, one can safely say that the team has definitely come to its senses. Milan gained a good momentum and even caught up with Inter in the table.

Pioli’s team achieved a strong-willed victory in the away battle against Claudio Ranieri’s Cagliari in the middle of this week – 1-3. The summer newcomers, Okafor and Loftus-Cheek, scored their first goals. Speaking about the previous weekend, Milan confidently handled the home match with Lazio. It has got 18 points and, together with Inter, leads the Serie A table.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches


Borussia has not lost at the home arena for more than a year (it lost to Werder in August 2022).

Milan has not lost 4 matches in a row. The team conceded only one goal in those matches.

The opponents played against each other 4 times. That happened in the semi-finals of the UEFA Cup in the season of 2001/2002 and at the group stage of the next Champions League. Milan and Borussia exchanged victories in both cases.

Prediction


Although Borussia is not in the best shape, I think there will be enough goals. A bet on “total: over 2.5” looks pretty attractive.

Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.78

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Union vs Braga prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Champions League Today, 12:45 Union vs Braga prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Union Berlin Odds: 1.95 Braga Recommended 1xBet
Salzburg vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Champions League Today, 12:45 Salzburg vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Salzburg Odds: 3.4 Real Sociedad Bet now 1xBet
Luton Town vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Premier League England Today, 14:30 Luton vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Luton Odds: 1.8 Burnley Bet now MelBet
Napoli vs Real prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Champions League Today, 15:00 Napoli vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 SSC Napoli Odds: 1.5 Real Madrid Recommended MelBet
Manchester United vs Galatasaray prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Champions League Today, 15:00 Manchester United vs Galatasaray prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Manchester United Odds: 1.7 Galatasaray Bet now 1xBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 04:20 Seville spoke out about severing all relations with Barcelona Football news Today, 03:40 Fiorentina broke into the top 3 most successful teams in Europe in 2023 Football news Today, 03:00 Mudryk could end up in an unexpected English club Football news Today, 02:30 David de Gea received several offers from Turkey Football news Today, 02:07 The owner of Inter Miami spoke about the promise that Messi made Football news Today, 01:30 Pochettino admitted why he replaced Mudryk after his debut goal Football news Today, 01:00 It became known why Modric remains on the Real Madrid bench Football news Today, 00:30 “The Colosseum would simply explode”: Mourinho spoke about Roma’s long-awaited victory Football news Today, 00:00 Referee Mateu Lahoz spoke about an interesting call from Messi Football news Yesterday, 23:22 Ancelotti spoke about what he expects from Real Madrid in the match with Napoli
Sport Predictions
Football Today Union vs Braga prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football Today Salzburg vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football Today Luton vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football Today Napoli vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football Today Manchester United vs Galatasaray prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football Today Copenhagen vs Bayern prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football Today Inter vs Benfica prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football Today Lens vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football Today PSV Eindhoven vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football 04 oct 2023 Atletico vs Feyenoord prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023