Borussia Dortmund vs Milan prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023

Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.78 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

There will be a hot battle between Borussia Dortmund and Milan as part of the 2nd round of the group stage of the Champions League. The match will take place within the Group F at Signal Iduna Park and will start at 21:00 CET.

Borussia Dortmund



Borussia does not look like a contender for the title after the crazy outcome of the previous season. Edin Terzic’s team has not demonstrated outstanding performance in the Bundesliga yet, but is regularly gaining the points. It has not lost at the inner arena. Borussia is in the 4th place in the German championship standings.

Still, there is nothing to boast about in the Champions League. Dortmund is in a very difficult group with Milan, Newcastle and PSG. It was “the Bumblebees” who lost without a chance in the opening match of the group stage.

Milan



“The Rossoneri”, after a spectacular failure in the derby with Inter (it was defeated with a 1-5 score), managed to start with a home draw with English Newcastle in the group of the Champions League. Still, one can safely say that the team has definitely come to its senses. Milan gained a good momentum and even caught up with Inter in the table.

Pioli’s team achieved a strong-willed victory in the away battle against Claudio Ranieri’s Cagliari in the middle of this week – 1-3. The summer newcomers, Okafor and Loftus-Cheek, scored their first goals. Speaking about the previous weekend, Milan confidently handled the home match with Lazio. It has got 18 points and, together with Inter, leads the Serie A table.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



Borussia has not lost at the home arena for more than a year (it lost to Werder in August 2022).

Milan has not lost 4 matches in a row. The team conceded only one goal in those matches.

The opponents played against each other 4 times. That happened in the semi-finals of the UEFA Cup in the season of 2001/2002 and at the group stage of the next Champions League. Milan and Borussia exchanged victories in both cases.

Prediction



Although Borussia is not in the best shape, I think there will be enough goals. A bet on “total: over 2.5” looks pretty attractive.

