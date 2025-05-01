Bologna vs Juventus prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 4, 2025

Prediction on game Bologna Win or Draw & Total under 3.5 Odds: 1.66 1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit Dailysports777 Promo code copied 4.85 Bet now

On May 4, 2025, the Renato Dall'Ara in Bologna will host a Serie A Matchday 35 clash between Bologna and Juventus. Here’s a combined bet with a promising chance of success.

Bologna

Vincenzo Italiano's men have impressed this season, fighting on three fronts at once. In the Champions League, despite their debut campaign, the club managed to pick up 6 points in 8 games, recording one win and three draws—a result that’s far from poor for a tournament newcomer. But perhaps the standout moment of the season for the Rossoblù is their journey to the Coppa Italia final, where a long-awaited showdown with Milan awaits. Bologna last lifted the trophy back in 1999, when Roberto Donadoni’s side triumphed over Lazio in a thrilling 4-2 final.

In Serie A, Bologna have put together a fantastic run at the tail end of the season, keeping their Champions League hopes alive. Over the last nine league matches, Bologna have claimed six wins, two draws, and suffered just one defeat. That run included two victories over the Milan giants, a 5-0 thrashing of Lazio, and a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Napoli. All of these results came at home, where opponents have found points almost impossible to come by. Bologna's last home defeat dates back to last year, a surprise 2-3 setback against Verona when they played almost the entire second half a man down. Clearly, beating the Rossoblù on their own turf is no easy task without some extra help.

Juventus

Juventus are locked in a fierce battle for a Champions League spot. Six teams are vying for two available places. Juventus currently sit fourth, three points behind third-placed Atalanta and just one ahead of fifth-placed Bologna.

The Old Lady have experienced a managerial change this season. Thiago Motta, who just a year ago was making waves with Bologna and led them to the Champions League, didn’t last long in Turin. His tenure at Juventus is remembered mainly for the sheer number of draws—under his guidance, the side played out 13 draws in 29 Serie A games. However, many believe Motta's fate was sealed after a European setback—a Round of 32 Champions League exit to PSV.

After that, Igor Tudor took charge, overseeing just five matches so far. Notably, all three home fixtures under the Croatian ended in victories. On the road, though, it’s been less impressive—just one point from two away games.

Probable lineups

Bologna: Skorupski, Calabria, Beukema, Lucumí, Miranda, Aebischer, Freuler, Orsolini, Odgaard, Dominguez, Dallinga

Skorupski, Calabria, Beukema, Lucumí, Miranda, Aebischer, Freuler, Orsolini, Odgaard, Dominguez, Dallinga Juventus: Di Gregorio, Kalulu, Veiga, Kelly, McKennie, Locatelli, Thuram, Cambiaso, Gonzalez, Conceição, Kolo Muani.

Match facts and H2H

Bologna have won 9 of their last 10 home matches, drawing the other.

Juventus have just two wins from their last 10 away games in Serie A.

The "under 2.5 goals" bet has landed in Bologna’s last five matches.

Juventus boast one of the best defenses in Serie A—just 31 goals conceded this season, bettered only by Antonio Conte’s Napoli (25).

The first-round match between these teams ended in a lively 2-2 draw in Turin.

Prediction

Juventus are rock solid at the back, but Bologna are one of the league’s toughest home sides. Expect a cautious, tactically disciplined encounter—neither team can afford mistakes at this stage. The optimal bet: "Bologna double chance and under 3.5 total goals." The odds for this outcome are 1.66.