Bodø/Glimt vs Tottenham: can the Norwegian side pull off a comeback?

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.5 1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit Dailysports777 Promo code copied 4.85 Bet now

In the return leg of the UEFA Europa League, Bodø/Glimt will host Tottenham on Thursday, May 8, at 21:00 Central European Time. Here’s my bet for this clash.

Bodø/Glimt vs Tottenham: match facts and head-to-head

The first leg ended with a 3-1 win for Tottenham.

Bodø/Glimt have won their last five home games, keeping four clean sheets in the process.

Tottenham have managed just one away victory in their last seven outings.

Bodø/Glimt have scored at least once in 18 consecutive matches.

Tottenham are on an eight-game scoring streak.

Bodø/Glimt score in both halves in 33% of their matches, while Tottenham do so in 32%.

Bodø/Glimt have lost without scoring in only 4% of their games, compared to Tottenham's 16%.

Bodø/Glimt score at least 1.5 goals in 89% of matches; for Tottenham, it’s 80%.

This will be just the second ever head-to-head meeting between these teams.

Bodø/Glimt vs Tottenham: match preview

In the first encounter, Tottenham looked dangerous on home turf and deservedly came away with a 3-1 victory. However, Bodø/Glimt netted a crucial goal in the dying minutes, keeping the Norwegians’ hopes alive—especially considering their formidable home form: five consecutive wins, four of them with clean sheets.

Tottenham are struggling in the Premier League, languishing in 16th place, but in the Europa League they’ve looked far more convincing. The Spurs finished fourth in the league phase, advancing straight to the round of 16, where they edged AZ Alkmaar 3-2, and then beat Eintracht 2-1 in the quarterfinals.

Bodø/Glimt are the only semifinalists who didn’t qualify directly for the round of 16. They finished ninth with 14 points from eight group stage games. In the previous round, the Norwegians overcame Twente with an aggregate score of 6-4. In the round of 16, they beat Olympiacos 4-2, and in the quarterfinals, they produced a real shock by knocking out Lazio 4-3 on penalties.

Probable line-ups

Bodø/Glimt: Haikin; Sjøvold, Nilsen, Gundersen, Bjørk; Evjen, Berg, Saltnes; Määttä, Høug, Blomberg

Tottenham: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bentancur, Kulusevski; Johnson, Solanke, Tell

Prediction

Tottenham have a comfortable advantage after the first leg, but Bodø is a fortress for the Norwegians. The English side won’t have it easy here. My pick: both teams to score, odds 1.5.