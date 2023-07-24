RU RU
Europa Conference League 27 july 2023, 12:00 Bodoe/Glimt - Bohemians 1905
Bodoe, Aspmyra Stadion
On July 27, Aspmyra Stadion (Bodø) will host the first leg of the 1/4 finals of the Europa Conference League Qualification, in which Bodø/Glimt will compete with Bohemians 1905. The battle will start at 19:00 CET.

The team had the only achievement in the form of the cup trophies of 1975 and 1993 for a long time. Recently, a real breakthrough has been reached by “the Yellow Horde”. It returned to the 2nd place of the Eliteserien in 2019 (for the first time since 2003) and, then, the club won the championship. At the same time, the Norwegian team “made some noise” at the European arena. First, it reached the quarter-finals in the Conference League in 2022, losing only to the future victor, Roma (2-1, 0-4), and took the 3rd place in the Europa League group in the autumn. There is no surprise that due to the higher mentioned load, the champion fell back to the 2nd final place in the inner arena in 2022. Nowadays, having quickly lost in the play-offs of the previous Conference League to Lech, it turned out to increase the gap from the pursuers in the Eliteserien – thus, the team can switch the focus to the international arena, where it definitely wants to prove itself.

The club, once, “originally” celebrated its centenary, going bankrupt just in time for the anniversary. Fortunately, the champion of Czechoslovakia of 1983 had enough fans that, having united and raised money, saved the project from a complete closure. As a result, it turned out to be quickly promoted from the third division to the highest one. However, “the Kangaroos” did not show anything special there, losing the so-called “registration” several times. And only the previous season brought a kind of breakthrough: the team reached the semi-finals of the Czech Cup and, that is the most important, “climbed” from the 14th place to the 4th one. That was enough to return to the international arena. The last time the Czech club played there was far in 1987, in the UEFA Cup, where it lost to the very first opponent, Beveren, in the 1st round – 0-2 and 1-0.

The Norwegian team has recently started to play at the international arena. There is no surprise that it will meet with the Czech opponent for the first time.

Bookmakers are confident that the Scandinavian club will be able to succeed and that will be not a minimal success. Let’s agree and bet on the victory of Bodø/Glimt with “a -1 goal handicap” (odd: 1.666).

