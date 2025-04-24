Bochum vs Union Berlin prediction, H2H and probable lineups – April 27, 2025

Prediction on game Total under 3 Odds: 1.58 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On Sunday, April 27, 2025, at 3:30 PM Central European Time, a Bundesliga Round 31 match will take place at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion between Bochum and Union Berlin. Let's consider betting on the teams' scoring potential in this match.

Bochum

Bochum's situation is nearing critical: the team is in 17th place in the Bundesliga standings, with only 20 points after 30 rounds. After a sensational victory over Bayern in Munich, the team plunged into a prolonged crisis, suffering five consecutive defeats. This stretch included home losses to Augsburg 1-2 and Stuttgart 0-4, as well as a recent away defeat to Werder 0-1. In the last five rounds, Bochum scored only 3 goals and conceded 13, underscoring their status as one of the league's worst defenses — having conceded 62 goals throughout the season.

On home turf, the team also disappoints its fans: only 3 wins in 15 matches with 9 losses and a goal difference of 14:28. This makes Bochum the third worst home team in the championship. With virtually no chance of direct salvation, the team is forced to focus on the battle for 16th place, which grants the right to play in the relegation playoffs. Currently, Bochum is only 2 points behind Heidenheim, who hold this spot, and every remaining match could prove decisive.

Union Berlin

Union Berlin is in 13th place with 35 points and is on a confident unbeaten streak in the last six matches — 3 wins and 3 draws. Particularly noteworthy is the high-scoring 4-4 draw against Stuttgart in the last round. Before that, the team played a 0-0 draw with Bayer, one of the leaders, and secured a 1-0 victory over Wolfsburg. In these encounters, the team scored 10 goals and conceded 7.

Away from home, the Berliners do not perform too confidently, with only 4 wins in 15 matches this season.

However, it's worth noting that Union has struggled in recent years against Bochum: in the last five meetings with this team, Union has not won — 4 losses and 1 draw.

Probable lineups

Bochum: Horn, Erhan, Bernardo, Ordets, Passlack, Bero, Krauss, Wittek, Holtmann, Hofmann, Masouras.

Horn, Erhan, Bernardo, Ordets, Passlack, Bero, Krauss, Wittek, Holtmann, Hofmann, Masouras. Union Berlin: Rönnow, Doekhi, Leite, Kverfeld, Rote, Khedira, Trimmel, Haberer, Schäfer, Hollerbach, Ilić.

Interesting facts and head-to-head meetings

Bochum has lost 5 of the last 6 matches.

Bochum has lost 4 of the last 5 home matches.

Union Berlin is unbeaten in the last 6 matches.

5 of the last 6 away matches for Union Berlin ended with a total of fewer than 2.5 goals.

Bochum is unbeaten in the last 5 head-to-head matches against Union Berlin.

Match prediction: Bochum vs Union Berlin

Bochum's situation remains extremely tense, and the team will fight for every point in the remaining matches. Union Berlin, despite their unbeaten streak, struggles in away games, which also does not inspire confidence ahead of this match. It is expected that the teams will act cautiously, focusing on defense, making high scoring in attack unlikely. My bet is on a total of fewer than 3 goals in the match with a coefficient of 1.58.