Blacktown City vs Adelaide United Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.57 Betwinner Bonus Code DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied 4.75 Bet now

On July 31, four meetings of the Australian Cup are scheduled, Blacktown City - Adelaide United will play their match. Dailysports analysts have prepared their betting odds on the confrontation of these clubs.

Blacktown City

The Australian club does not play in the elite, but represents the NLP league, in its league the team goes fourth, falling behind the third line only by additional indicators.

In the last round Blacktown City defeated the youth Sydney Wanderers on their field with a score of 3-0. In their arena, the team plays well, having won 9 victories in 13 confrontations, while there was one draw and three defeats. Prospects in the national cup do not look the best, because already in the first round it is necessary to fight with a representative of the strongest Australian division.

Adelaide United

Last season Adelaide can not be an asset, as they took only the eighth place, which did not allow them to get into the playoffs. In the summer the club did not hold control meetings, in fact, three months the team did not hold official meetings, such a stagnation can adversely affect the conditioning of the players, only training will not gain form.

Yes, the opponent is not the most formidable, but you can not play half-heartedly here, you need maximum concentration, because you do not want to fly out at the start of the national cup.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

Statistics show that previously these clubs have not played each other.

Blacktown has not lost in four meetings in a row, scoring 10 points in four matches.

Bookmakers' quotes: W1 - 6.5, X - 5, W2 - 1.37.

Blacktown City vs Adelaide United Prediction

Between themselves will play teams of different levels, the class of the guests is higher, so they are considered the favorites of the upcoming battle. Blacktown City regularly plays, and the form of Adelaide is unclear, as the season has not started. A bet on the exchange of goals looks acceptable.