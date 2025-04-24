Blackburn vs Watford prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025

Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.97 1win Bonuses 4.85 Bet now

One of the 45th round Championship clashes will take place on Saturday at Ewood Park, where the local Blackburn will host Watford. I suggest betting on the outcome of this encounter with a good coefficient.

Match preview

Blackburn continues to fight for a place in the Championship playoffs, holding ninth place in the standings. Despite the challenging situation, the club is still in the race for the sixth spot, which grants the right to participate in the playoff matches for promotion to the Premier League. However, they face tough opponents ahead, making the task somewhat more difficult. Nevertheless, for the Rovers, this season can be considered successful. Last year, the team nearly found themselves in the relegation zone, finishing in 19th place.

This season, they have shown impressive progress, being on the verge of breaking into the top-6, which is a significant step forward. It is worth noting that Blackburn is in excellent form: the team is unbeaten in the last four league matches, and before the current round, they secured three consecutive victories. The latest success was achieved in an away match against Sunderland, where they won with a minimal score of 1-0.

Watford finishes the season in 12th position in the Championship table, improving from their previous year's result when the team finished 15th. Despite the progress up the standings, the end of the season for the Hornets has been far from bright. The Hornets have yet to boast stability: only one win in the last seven matches (1 draw and 5 losses) indicates a serious decline.

Moreover, the team is on a series of three consecutive losses, which has finally dashed hopes of fighting for the playoffs. The last match, played on Monday, ended with a narrow defeat to Portsmouth with a score of 0-1. Additionally, Watford was prematurely reduced to ten men in that match — defender Kevin Caben received a straight red card in the 57th minute and will miss the upcoming encounter.

Probable lineups

Blackburn : Pears - Yuri Ribeiro, Batth, Hyam, Carter - Travis, Tronstad, Buckley, Dolan, Woodrow - Ohashi

: Pears - Yuri Ribeiro, Batth, Hyam, Carter - Travis, Tronstad, Buckley, Dolan, Woodrow - Ohashi Watford: Selvik - Waidley, Abankwah, Sierralta, Abankwah, Andrews - Louza, Dwamena, Dele-Bashiru, Watah, Ince - Doumbia

Match facts and head-to-head

In the first round, Watford defeated the opponent with a score of 1-0

The "Total over 2.5" bet hit in one out of five matches

The "Both teams to score" option hit in two out of five games

Prediction

Bookmakers favor Blackburn in this match and offer odds of 1.76 for the Rovers' victory. We suggest taking the "Total over 2.5" bet with odds of 1.97.