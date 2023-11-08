RU RU NG NG
Blackburn vs Preston prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023

Blackburn vs Preston prediction
Championship England 10 nov 2023, 15:00 Blackburn - Preston
Blackburn will play against Preston as part of the 16th round of the English Championship. The battle will take place at Ewood Park on Friday, November 10, and will start at 21:00 CET.

Blackburn


Blackburn, taking into account 15 matches, is in 10th place in the league table with 22 points. The team has a negative balance of goals – 23-24. Speaking about the previous Championship match, Blackburn beat strong Norwich with a 3-1 score on the away field; it lost in the 1/8 finals of the EFL Cup to Chelsea with a 0-2 score and left the tournament.

Preston


This team started the season as if on a “seesaw” – it is now in 7th position, but only 3 points away from 3rd place. At first, it seemed that the club would be a contender for the promotion, but the results have been recently declined.

Preston won 7 matches, 4 games brought draws and 4 more resulted in defeats. At the same time, the team has a negative goal difference – it scored 21 goals and conceded 23 times in 15 matches of the new championship.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches


• Blackburn alternates wins and losses at the home arena.
• Preston has lost 3 away games in a row.
• Blackburn has beaten Preston in just 1 out of 7 previous confrontations on the native field.

Prediction


I think the opponents will demonstrate an interesting and high-scoring performance in a competitive match. The hosts are considered to be a slight favourite, but I suggest betting that the teams will exchange goals.

